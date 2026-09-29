I’ve found 6 high-quality fan deals to keep you cool through the upcoming brutal Aussie summer — prices from just AU$99

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a particularly scorching summer over the next few months due to a so-called “super” El Niño weather event, and it would be wise to invest in some cooling solutions in preparation.

Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has you covered if you’re in the market for a high-quality fan at affordable prices — whether you’re looking for one with automations, misting or to help circulate cool air from your air conditioning unit, there’s something for everyone here.

Sure, a Dyson bladeless fan like the Hot+Cool HF1 or the Find+Follow Purifier Cool are tempting, but you don’t need to spend several hundred dollars for a quality fan. I also wouldn’t recommend getting something ultra-cheap that will struggle to hold up after a few summers, either.

To help make things easier for you, I’ve put together some of the best deals I’ve found below from the likes of Philips, Shark, Vornado and more.

Save 41% (AU$70) Philips Smart Pedestal Fan 3000: was AU$169 now AU$99 at Amazon This fan claims it can cover up to 30m and runs quietly at 19 decibels. You can also adjust its height between 82cm and 125cm depending on where you place it. The ‘smart’ function is only for app control and it doesn’t integrate with Google Home or Alexa, but it helps adjust speeds, set timers, activate sleep mode and natural breeze mode.

Save 34% (AU$60) Philips Tower Fan 5000: was AU$179 now AU$119 at Amazon When space is a premium and you only require cooling in a focused area, then a tower fan might be for you. This one from Philips is only 23.8cm deep and wide to fit a small space like a corner or a narrow hallway, while also standing 109.5cm tall to provide more cooling.

Save 31% (AU$52.50) Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was AU$171.50 now AU$119 at Amazon This fan can be used either at home, plugged in, or on the go with its built-in battery that’s rated for up to 12 hours of continuous operation. The water droplets from the misting function are ultra-fine and come from an integrated tank, so the feature also works while on the go. A built-in handle and lightweight 1.76kg body also make the FlexBreeze HydroGo easy to transport and move around.