I’ve found 6 high-quality fan deals to keep you cool through the upcoming brutal Aussie summer — prices from just AU$99
A Dyson fan is great, but you don't need to spend hundreds to deal with El Niño
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a particularly scorching summer over the next few months due to a so-called “super” El Niño weather event, and it would be wise to invest in some cooling solutions in preparation.
Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has you covered if you’re in the market for a high-quality fan at affordable prices — whether you’re looking for one with automations, misting or to help circulate cool air from your air conditioning unit, there’s something for everyone here.
Sure, a Dyson bladeless fan like the Hot+Cool HF1 or the Find+Follow Purifier Cool are tempting, but you don’t need to spend several hundred dollars for a quality fan. I also wouldn’t recommend getting something ultra-cheap that will struggle to hold up after a few summers, either.
To help make things easier for you, I’ve put together some of the best deals I’ve found below from the likes of Philips, Shark, Vornado and more.
- Follow our dedicated live coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale for more deals and discounts
This fan claims it can cover up to 30m and runs quietly at 19 decibels. You can also adjust its height between 82cm and 125cm depending on where you place it. The ‘smart’ function is only for app control and it doesn’t integrate with Google Home or Alexa, but it helps adjust speeds, set timers, activate sleep mode and natural breeze mode.
I’ve owned the medium-sized version of this fan for years and it has served me well in hot weather. Its Vortex Action technology helps circulate cool air throughout a room of up to 30 sq m, and is perfect either for complementing an aircon or just as a standalone fan placed in front of a window. This Large size has four speeds to help you adjust as you need. There’s also another medium-sized option with 4 speeds, a direct current variant and a small-sized table fan.
This fan is like the medium-sized version of the 660 above, but it has a pedestal to let you set it up on the floor. The height is adjustable, it runs at 42 decibels and it features an easy-to-clean design. You can also get an X-Large version for maximum cooling.
When space is a premium and you only require cooling in a focused area, then a tower fan might be for you. This one from Philips is only 23.8cm deep and wide to fit a small space like a corner or a narrow hallway, while also standing 109.5cm tall to provide more cooling.
This fan can be used either at home, plugged in, or on the go with its built-in battery that’s rated for up to 12 hours of continuous operation. The water droplets from the misting function are ultra-fine and come from an integrated tank, so the feature also works while on the go. A built-in handle and lightweight 1.76kg body also make the FlexBreeze HydroGo easy to transport and move around.
This bladeless fan may be the priciest in this list, but this discount still makes the Shark TurboBlade Ultra a more affordable option than Dyson’s offerings. The fan can either be set horizontally to cover a wider area or vertically for more focused cooling. It comes with 10 speed options and different noise levels to suit whatever your cooling needs are.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
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