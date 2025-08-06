Forget the Galaxy Watch 8 – at AU$250 off, its predecessor just became the best cheap smartwatch you can buy

During big sales periods, smartwatches often receive discounts that make upgrading hard to resist. But, if you've been holding out, there's no need to wait for Amazon’s Big Deal Days – now's the time to take the leap. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 has just been hit with a 42% discount that makes it AU$100 cheaper than the same-sized Apple Watch SE.

The successor to the Watch 7 is a bigger update than Samsung's usual annual iteration, with a thinner, tougher design and brighter display (learn more in our hands-on Galaxy Watch 8 review). That said, for most people, these upgrades aren't must-haves. Especially when it costs more than double the AU$348.83 price of this deal.

The Watch 7 didn't receive the battery upgrade over the Watch 6 it deserved, but it will still last longer than a day with heavy use. Overall it’s an excellent smartwatch that can track all the essential health, sleep and fitness metrics you need. It boasts a slick design, smart AI integration and a clear Super AMOLED display – making it a bargain for under AU$350.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review for the full story, but here are a few quick reasons why this deal is such a great buy.

While what's under the hood is important, looks matter – and this might be the most attractive smartwatch on the market. We loved its round bezel-free design that presents a clean, stylish look that makes its large, crisp Super AMOLED display the star.

It also boasts a powerful Exynos chip, which provides excellent performance. Combined with its bright display, it quickly and easily presents all the health and fitness metrics you want to track. We also loved the Watch 7's AI features, which offer actionable health suggestions based on your unique data, such as energy summaries and tips for improving sleep.

There's also a handful of quality-of-life tools like being able to read messages and answer calls, controlling your Spotify or finding your way with Google Maps integration on your wrist.

Want the latest model instead? You can get 10% off the Galaxy Watch 8 right now direct from Samsung with the code LIVEWATCH20, plus earn an extra AU$50 when trading in an old device.