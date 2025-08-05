The Dyson Supersonic Nural may blow you away but there's 34% off the older model – now from just AU$380

The Dyson Supersonic Nural, with all its bells and whistles, has taken its rightful place as one of the best hair dryers you can get, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the prowess of the model that began it all.

The older Dyson Supersonic can still hold its own – it takes barely minutes to dry thick, mid-length hair and doesn't use excessive heat that can damage your tresses. And while it can still burn a hole in your bank balance when at full price, it can be worth the splurge when there's a discount.

Like right now: Dyson has slashed 31% off the Supersonic Origin model, which is now down to AU$380, but I would recommend that you spend an extra AU$15 on the Prussian Blue Dyson Supersonic instead, which is 34% off at AU$395. Not only is the colour absolutely gorgeous, but you'll also get three magnetic attachments in the box as opposed to just one with the Origin.

Save AU$204 Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Prussian Blue): was AU$599 now AU$395 at Dyson You can easily get good hair dryers that cost a fraction of the price of this discounted Supersonic, but Dyson's reputation for engineering excellence precedes it. So if you're really keen on a good hair dryer that won't damage your luscious locks, consider treating yourself to this one. The 34% discount makes it a lot more accessible and there are three magnetic attachments in the box to help you style your hair. If you don't need the additional attachments, then the Dyson Supersonic Origin is slightly cheaper at AU$380, and comes with just the concentrator in the box.

I admit that spending upwards of AU$380 on a hair dryer would make most people balk at the idea, but there's a good reason why the Dyson Supersonic costs as much as it does, and why it's worth picking up at a discounted price.

Dyson's hair-care products are engineered the same way as the British brand's popular vacuum cleaners, so they too carry a high price just like their floor-cleaning brethren.

In the Supersonic's case, it's built around a tiny but powerful V9 digital motor that spins at up to 110,000 rpm, and pairs up with Dyson's air-multiplier tech to blow you away. Yes, literally. This combination produces high-velocity air for fast, yet controlled, drying.

The Dyson Supersonic is capable of measuring air temperature 40 times per second, and it controls the heat automatically so you never have to worry about damaging the strands. Sure, it doesn't have the Nural's Scalp Protect mode, but then you'd be paying about AU$700 for the newer model's smart features.

You get four heat settings and three speed options on the older Supersonic, which is more than sufficient for most blow-drying needs.

And if you thought it didn't have any smarts at all, think again. It takes into account that you'll need to set it down often while you dry and style your hair – the moment you do, it automatically recognises that it needs to deactivate its heater, which in turn reduces airflow and noise.

Dyson also claims that the Supersonic will outlast other hair dryers, so you won't have to keep repurchasing a new one every few years or so. Now, that is a sound investment.