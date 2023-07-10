Casper and Simba are winning at Prime Day mattress deals this year

Amazon Prime Day is in full flow around the world, but in my position as TechRadar's Sleep Editor I'm finding it all just a little anticlimactic. You see, the thing is that while Prime Day deals in general are perfect for finding amazing discounts on everything from TVs to cameras and air fryers, the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals aren't quite so thrilling.

Here's why: the mattress industry basically goes from one sale to the next, to the extent that there are mattress sales going on every single day and you'd have to be really, really unlucky to get charged the full whack for one of the best mattresses. Part of my job is to monitor all these sales, to the extent that I can take one look at pretty much any sleep brand's current deal and tell you whether or not it's a good one. And I have to tell you that for Prime Day, most brands aren't really making much effort; it's just another sale day for them, and largely standard deals all round.

Except, that is, for two brands that are bringing their A-games for Amazon Prime Day. In the US, Casper is winning at Prime Day with a load of price reductions on Amazon that comfortably beat the prices you'd pay on its own website. There are sweet deals to be had on mattresses, including 30% off the Casper Original, which only has 20% off on the Casper site, and 25% off the Casper Element, which you can't actually buy on Casper's site right now. I've also spotted a great deal on its best pillow, as well as on a waterproof mattress protector. Here's what you need to know:

Casper Prime Day deals

Casper Original mattress: was $895 now from $626.50 at Amazon

Lowest price - You can find the Casper Original is on sale at Casper right now, with a 20% discount. At Amazon, however, there's a whole 30% off, bringing the price of this high-end all-foam mattress down to $906.50 in a queen size (at Casper it'll cost you $1,036). We've rarely seen the price of the Original this low, so get on this one before Amazon Prime Day deals come to an end.

Casper Element Mattress: was $395 now from $355 at Amazon

Save up to $79.50 - You can't easily buy the Element direct from Casper any more, but its cheapest memory foam mattress is still available on Amazon, and it has 10% off right now. Despite its low price, the Casper Element packs in the same AirScape cooling tech found in its more expensive siblings. A queen size is discounted to $535.50 (was $595), and it’s a good choice for restless sleepers who usually struggle to get comfortable in bed.

Casper Down Pillow: was $139 now from $105.64 at Amazon

Best pillow, best price - We rate the Casper Down Pillow as the best pillow you can buy right now, and if you buy it at Amazon during Prime Day you'll beat Casper's own pricing. There's 20% off the Down Pillow at Casper, but if you choose a queen size at Amazon you'll get 24% taken off. That drops the price to $105.64, and while you may feel that's a lot for one pillow, we think it's a very fair price for fluffy and supportive pillow that's suitable for all sleeping positions.

Casper Waterproof Mattress Protector: was $89 now from $62.30 at Amazon

Beat Casper's discount - It always pays to get one of the best mattress protectors to go with a new bed, and this waterproof protector is in the Prime Day sales at a lower price than you'll pay at Casper. There's 30% off for Prime Day, while on the Casper site you'll only get 20% off; that means this breathable and waterproof protector made with bamboo fabric can be yours in a queen size for just $69.30, down from $99.

Meanwhile in the UK, Simba is doing a similarly good job of dominating the Prime Day mattress deals, again with discounts that that are better than the ones you'll pay on its own site. Simba's usually pretty rigid with its mattress deals; the rule tends to be 40% off beds in its current line when they're in the sale. However for Prime Day it's taking 45% off some of its mattresses, including the excellent Simba Hybrid Pro and the standard Simba Hybrid.

I need to point out that these aren't quite the versions that you can buy on Simba's site. It updated its hybrid range recently, replacing the foam core with a sprung base, and the mattresses on sale at Amazon are the older models with the foam at the bottom. Nevertheless these are great discounts, and there also top savings to be had on pillows and other bedding.

Simba Prime Day deals

Simba Hybrid Pro: was £1,599 now from £879.45 at Simba

Simba sale-beating price - You'll find the Simba Hybrid Pro second in our UK best mattress roundup and learn more about it in our Simba Hybrid Pro review, and right now it's actually cheaper to buy it from Amazon than direct from Simba. The current Simba sale takes 40% off the Hybrid Pro, but for Prime Day there's a sweet 45% off at Amazon, bringing the price of a double (the single appears to be sold out) down to £879.45. It's solid buy but don't hang about; Amazon claims that there are only 12 doubles left in stock.

Simba Hybrid Mattress: was £799 now from £439.45 at Amazon

Cheaper than at Simba - There's 40% off the Simba Hybrid when you buy direct, but at Amazon you'll find a Prime Day deal that takes 45% off, which means a double will cost you £593.45, which is over £50 cheaper than Simba's price. That's great value, and if you're interested in a hybrid mattress but don't have a huge budget, it's well worth investigating.

Simba Hybrid Pillow - was £109 now £70.85 at Amazon

Save 35% - Here's another Simba deal that's worth buying at Amazon for Prime Day rather than at Simba. The adjustable and temperature-regulating Hybrid Pillow is 25% off at Simba, but in the Amazon Prime Day deals there's 35% off, which means you'll pay £10.90 less for it. We rate its bigger brother, the Simba Hybrid Firm pillow, so this deal's well worth a look. And if you're after something cheaper, there's 55% off the Simba Pure Pillow at Amazon, knocking the price down to £27.

Whichever side of the Atlantic you're on, these brands represent your best chance of picking up a quality bed (and more) at a good price on Prime Day. But for more options, I'll be keeping the TechRadar's guide to Amazon Prime Day mattress deals updated as I find them. Happy shopping!