Prime Day mattress deals: the 9 best sales for big savings on Nectar, Casper and more

This year’s Prime Day mattress deals come from leading sleep brands including Nectar, Casper, DreamCloud and Purple. There are some great savings to be had, but not necessarily if you buy these mattresses on Amazon (we’ll explain why shortly).

To help you navigate the sales, we’ve scoured Amazon and every major mattress retailer and manufacturer in America to come up with this list of the very best Prime Day mattress deals. There are fewer of them compared to recent years (inflation has hit the mattress world too), but the good news is that these Prime Day deals include some of this year’s best mattresses that we have tested and rate highly.

So whether you’re looking for a great memory foam mattress, a high-tech hybrid or an affordable mattress, you’ll find something for your budget in our Prime Day mattress deals guide. These are the 9 we recommend…

(opens in new tab) 1. Zinus Green Tea 12” Mattress: from $156 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $123 - This is the luxury version of Zinus’ super-popular memory foam mattress. All sizes are on sale this Prime Day, but the best deal for the biggest saving is on the king size - down to $275 (was $399), with a queen discounted to $239 (was $329). The Zinus Green Tea Mattress is a best-seller on Amazon and uses three layers of foam to support and cradle your body, relieving pressure on your back and hips. The infusion of green tea keeps the entire mattress fresher and cleaner.

(opens in new tab) 2. Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5”: from $799 $319 at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab)

Save up to $840 - There are various Serta mattresses in the Prime Day deals, but none beat Mattress Firm’s offer for sheer value. In its Prime Savings sale, the US retailer has slashed the price of the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Mattress to just $399 for a queen size - that’s $100 cheaper than it was selling for in the 4th of July or Memorial Day mattress sales. It’s an incredible price for a hybrid mattress that’s 1.5” taller than many rivals and offers cooling, pressure relief and spinal alignment.

(opens in new tab) 3. Nectar Mattress: from $599 $399 at Nectar Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $699 - The Nectar Mattress is on sale at Amazon too, but we’d advise buying it direct from Nectar Sleep instead because you’ll save $200 on the mattress and you’ll get up to $499 of free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. At Amazon you’ll pay $799 for a queen - same price as you’ll pay at Nectar - and you’ll get the same 365-night trial and forever warranty, but you won’t get the free bedding. So head to Nectar Sleep for the best value from this Prime Day mattress deal.

(opens in new tab) 4. DreamCloud Mattress: from $799 $599 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Save up to $799 - Again, we’ve compared Amazon’s DreamCloud mattress listing with the deal you’ll get at DreamCloud and its best to shop direct with the manufacturer. There you’ll get $200 off the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid and you’ll be gifted free pillows, sheets and a protector worth up to $599. We’d recommend the DreamCloud over the Nectar Mattress if you sleep hot and have back pain. You’ll get a 365-night trial on this one too and a forever warranty. It’s superb value for a premium hybrid.

(opens in new tab) 5. Casper Element Mattress: from $495 $396 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $179 - There’s no Casper mattress sale on the Element bed in a box right now, so Amazon is the best place to head to for a Prime Day deal on the Element Mattress. This is Casper’s cheapest memory foam mattress, yet despite its smaller price it packs in the same AirScape cooling tech found in its more expensive siblings. A queen size is discounted to $556 (was $695), and it’s a good choice for restless sleepers who usually struggle to get comfortable in bed.

(opens in new tab) 6. Lucid 10 Inch Hybrid Mattress with Bamboo: from $304 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $122 - This is a good Prime Day mattress deal if you experience night sweats, hot flashes (flushes) or overheating during sleep and need a mattress that not only cools, but wicks away moisture too. Lucid’s 10” Hybrid ticks all of those boxes thanks to a combination of bamboo, charcoal and aloe vera-infused memory foam to naturally absorb sweat, body oils and odors. As a medium-firm mattress, it will suit most body types and sleep positions too. A queen is on sale for $344 (was $422), which is cheap for a 10” hybrid made with some natural materials.

(opens in new tab) 7. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: from $769 $499 at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $739 - If you have a bit more budget and want a cooler bed, we’d recommend the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress. You won’t find a better Prime Day deal on this than the brand’s own offer - $799 for a queen size cooling mattress and you get $179 worth of free cooling bedding ($199 worth with larger sizes). The Chill sports a cover made from phase change material that constantly seeks out and dissipates heat so that it doesn’t pool beneath you.

(opens in new tab) 8. Nod by Tuft & Needle Mattress: from $349 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $119 - Shopping the Prime Day mattress deals for a cheap bed to upgrade your guest room? For occasional use you can’t go wrong with Tuft & Needle’s basic bed-in-a-box, The Nod. It’s made from CertiPUR-US toxin-free foams and comes with a 10-year warranty, which is generous for a cheap mattress. A queen size is $100 off at $399, making it very competitively priced if you want a slimmer memory foam bed than the Zinus 12”. Because it’s slimmer it will feel firmer, making it a good pick for back and stomach sleepers in particular.

(opens in new tab) 9. Sweetnight 12” Mattress in Box (queen): from $596 $507 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $89 - There isn’t a huge saving on this Sweetnight boxed mattress, but it does drop the price of a queen to $507. That may not sound so extraordinary compared to the lower prices of the Zinus or The Nod, but this 12” all-foam mattress is flippable, which means it offers two levels of firmness in one bed: medium-soft on one side, firmer on the other. Flippable mattresses usually cost a packet, so this is an excellent Prime Day mattress deal for anyone who doesn’t know what mattress firmness suits them best.

Where to find 2022’s best Prime Day mattress deals

As you can see from the above offers, Amazon isn’t always the place to shop if you want the best Prime Day mattress deals. Manufacturers are very generous with the free gifts they offer, and that can really increase your value for money.

Dedicated mattress retailers such as Mattress Firm are also more agile during big sales events and can undercut even Amazon on certain brands - especially past season stock.

Prime Day is also a good time to save on the best pillows for all sleepers, as well as the best mattress protectors for safeguarding your bed from spills, stains and germs.