Epic Mother's Day sale at Amazon: last-minute deals starting at just $19.99

Amazon's Mother's Day sale is blowing out its own devices with last-minute deals on fantastic gift ideas like the Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets, the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and so much more. We've sorted through the sale to bring you the best Mother's Day deals from Amazon below.
Tablet and Kindle e-readers make fantastic gifts for moms, and Amazon has the Fire 7 tablet marked down to just $39.99 (was $49.99) and the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $104.99 (was $139.99).
Other standout Mother's Day deals include the Fire TV Stick Lite marked down to just $19.99 (was $29.99), the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for a record-low price of $27.99, and a first-time $50 discount on the all-new Echo Show 15.
See more last-minute deals from Amazon's Mother's Day sale below, if you're looking for more bargains, you can see our Mother's Day sales guide with bargains from Walmart, Macy's, Best Buy, and more.
Amazon Mother's Day sale: last-minute deals
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon's Mother's Day sale has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of just $19.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote:
$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - Get the best-selling Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99 - just $5 more than the all-time low price. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote:
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - If you're looking to stream in 4K resolution, Amazon also has the 4K Fire TV stick marked down to $34.99 - just $10 more than the lowest price ever. The Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug:
$64.98 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot bundled with an Amazon smart plug on sale for just $29.99. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot can play music, answer questions, check the weather and more, and works with the smart plug so you can control lights and appliances with the sound of your voice.
Echo Dot (4th generation):
$49.99 $27.99 at Amazon
Save $22 – You can get the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for just $27.99. That's a massive 44% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019):
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Amazon's Mother's Day sale also includes Fire tablet deals and today's cheapest tablet is the Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020):
$89.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $49.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The eight-inch HD display provides 32GB of storage, 12-hours of battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021):
$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - If you're looking for the latest and greatest tablet deal, Amazon's Mother's Day sale has the 2021 Fire HD 10 on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 10-inch tablet packs the powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition:
$99.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - You can score a massive 50% discount on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet at Amazon's Mother's Day sale. With easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited you're picking up plenty of safe content to keep the little ones entertained indoors.
Kindle:
$89.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Save $35 - A great gift idea for mom, Amazon has the best-selling Kindle e-reader on sale for $54.99. That's a total savings of $35 and just $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.
Kindle Paperwhite:
$139.99 $104.99 at Amazon
Save $35 - Amazon also has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $104.99 for Mother's Day - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-sellig waterproof e-reader now features a 6.8-ich glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen):
$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The 2nd Generation Echo Show 8 is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon's Mother's Day sale - the best deal we've ever seen. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.
All-new Echo Show 15:
$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Amazon's Mother's Day sale has the all-new Echo Show 15 for $199.99 - the first discount we've seen for the smart display. The 15.6-inch Echo Show is big enough to be mounted on a wall or displayed on a stand so you and your family can stay organized and entertained.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$559.99 $369.99 at Amazon
Save $190 - Amazon has the 2021 55-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $369.99 thanks to today's $190 discount. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.
Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$999.99 $629.99 at Amazon
Save $370 - This 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba is getting a massive $370 discount at Amazon's Mother's Day sale, which brings the price down to a record-low of $629.99. The 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$1,099.99 $749.99 at Amazon
Save $350 - Amazon's Mother's Day deals include the 2021 75-inch Fire TV on sale for $749.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 4K smart TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.
