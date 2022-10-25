Last chance to save 40% on HBO Max and watch all House of the Dragon episodes now

George R. R. Martin fans have once again been able to dance with dragons and play with fire and blood in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. And now the series has drawn to a close, the excellent 40% off HBO Max deal is on the way out, too.

Whether you've been waiting to binge all ten episodes in one fell swoop, or you're gearing up for the return of popular shows like Succession and The White Lotus, you've not got long to make the most of this excellent value saving.

Sign up now, prepay for a year, and get a 40% discount on HBO Max annual plans.

This HBO Max price cut is available on both its Ad-Supported and Ad-Free plans. For those who don't mind a commercial or two, then, you'll pay $69.99 for your first year (opens in new tab) (down from $99.99). For those who want to splurge on 4K streams and an Ad-Free experience, pay $104.99 (opens in new tab) (down from $149.99).

Coming to an end on October 30, you've only got a few more days to make the most of the price slash on HBO Max subscriptions. Get all the details you need below, as well as all the exciting TV shows arriving in the coming months.

HBO Max deal - expiring soon

HBO Max: save 40% on your first year

For just a few more days, new and returning HBO Max subscribers can get 40% off on both its Ad-Supported and Ad-Free plans when choosing to prepay for a year. That brings its Ad-Supported package from $99.99 a year to just $69.99 for the first year. For those opting for 4K streams and no commercials, pay $104.99 a year (down from $149.99). Thereafter you'll go back to the full price rate. Expires October 30 at predicted time of 11.59pm PT.

What can I watch with the HBO Max deal?

Alongside the exciting arrival of House of the Dragon - all about House Targaryen, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones - there are plenty of exciting new releases on the way before the year is out - and well into 2023, too. These include Succession season 4 and the highly-anticipated TV adaptation of the video game, The Last of Us. Next year also promises the second season of Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That, as well as new American crime drama Love and Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen.

After something to watch right now? Recent releases include PLL reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, as well as Westworld season 4, Rap Sh!t and Hacks season 2.

Of course, it's also the place to binge Friends, as well as stream classics like The Sopranos and The Wire from start to finish. You'll also find Euphoria and critically-acclaimed movies like Belfast, Birds of Prey, and IT.