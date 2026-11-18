Despite the Black Friday sales in Australia not officially landing until late next week, on Friday, November 27, as is often the case, many internet service providers (ISPs) have gone live early with their Black Friday NBN deals.

That's great news if you've been considering switching your home internet plan, as you're now likely to find the best offers and prices we've seen all year, from popular providers including Aussie Broadband, Superloop, Optus and more.

And because I know NBN plans and prices like that back of my hand, you can rest assured that I'll only be mentioning the discounts that are genuinely worth your attention this Black Friday period.

Below you'll find my top picks, and you'll notice I've concentrated my efforts on the NBN 50 plans, NBN 500 plans and NBN 1000 plans... at least for now. The NBN 50 tier is still the most-popular, while NBN 500 and NBN 1000 provide the speed required of demanding households.

Noteworthy Black Friday NBN deals 2026

Best NBN Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday NBN deal for most households

Exetel One | 500Mbps | AU$80p/m Funnily enough, it's the NBN plan that doesn't actually get a Black Friday discount that's my top recommendation for most households. Sticking true to its mandate of never needing to offer any discount, including during Black Friday, Exetel's The One plan is still worthy of your consideration. For a fixed fee of just AU$80/m, you can get a plan that has been found to overdeliver on speeds in ACCC reportingand even deliver fast ping speeds, ideal for gamers. Plus, you have the option of boosting your speed even further for AU$1 a day. It's simply the best.



• AU$80 minimum cost

• AU$960 yearly cost

Black Friday NBN 50 deals

Superloop | NBN 50 / 50Mbps TES | AU$69p/m (first 6 months, then AU$89p/m ongoing) If your internet needs aren't too drastic, you can likely get by with an NBN 50 plan. This is still going to be good for a 2 or 3-person household who want to stream video content and browse the web at the same time. Plus, this Superloop plan offers a Speed Boost feature that will let you bump your speed up to the next tier (NBN 100) for free, five times a month. • AU$69 minimum cost

• AU$948 first year cost

• AU$1,068 ongoing yearly cost

Kogan Internet Silver Unlimited | NBN 50 / 50Mbps TES | AU$68.90/m (first 12m, then AU$80.90/m) While you don't get the speed boost benefits offered by the Superloop plan above, this Kogan Internet NBN 50 plan counters that by being a lot cheaper. As of right now, it's the second-cheapest provider in year one, and the cheapest provider from year two (and the only one to come in under AU$1,000). • AU$68.90 minimum cost

• AU$826.80 first year cost

• AU$970.80 ongoing yearly cost

Black Friday NBN 500 deals

Kogan Internet Gold Plus | 500Mbps | AU$68.90p/m (first 12 months, then AU$85.90p/m) I have to start with Kogan Internet's NBN 500 plan for a cracking Black Friday deal, as it's the cheapest provider in the first year of service. While the introductory cost isn't the lowest, the fact there's a 12-month discount more than makes up for it. Throw in some generally favourable reviews from customers and you have yourself an excellent NBN provider. • AU$68.90 minimum cost

• AU$826.80 first year cost

• AU$1,030.80 ongoing yearly cost

Superloop | NBN 500 | 500Mbps TES | AU$69p/m (first 6 months, then AU$99p/m ongoing) Slashing a huge AU$30 off each month for the first 6 months, Superloop’s NBN 500 plan is ideal for anyone seeking speed and value from their internet service. Not only can you speed boost thing plan too, up to NBN 1000 (860Mbps TES), but the telco will supply you with an Amazon eero 7 router, which is free if you remain connected for 24 months. • AU$69 minimum cost

• AU$1,008 first year cost

• AU$1,188 ongoing yearly cost

Tangerine Speedy Max | NBN 500 / 500Mbps TES | AU$59.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$92.90p/m) Tangerine’s NBN 500 plan is particularly noteworthy as it boasts a mega AU$33 off each month for the first half year. As a result, the introductory cost is among the cheapest, making this a good option if you want to trial an NBN 500 plan to then switch after six months. • AU$59.90 minimum cost

• AU$916.80 first year cost

• AU$1,114.80 ongoing yearly cost

Black Friday NBN 1000 deals

Superloop Lightspeed | NBN 1000 / 860Mbps TES | AU$99p/m Superloop has switched its NBN 1000 plan pricing to a fixed-fee AU$99/m, a move that sees it becoming the cheapest provider for this tier from year two. It also makes Superloop the only provider to charge under AU$100 for an NBN 1000 plan, once any other introductory costs are removed from the equation — that's stunning value if you ask me, though note this offer ends on 15 December. • AU$99 minimum cost

• AU$1,118 yearly cost