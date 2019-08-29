Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019: everything you need to know

While it might seem like Amazon Prime Day just ended, we're already starting to prepare for the next big sale event, Black Friday. The November sale is the perfect time to find fantastic deals on electronics, home items, kitchen appliances, and toys and discounts on the hottest Christmas wishlist items. Walmart is one of the top retailers that participates in the holiday sale with some of the best online and in-store bargains.



To help you prepare for weekend-long sale, we've listed the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of last year and what we can expect for this year's sale. We'll also tell you everything you need to know, such as when the sale begins, how to get the best deals and the differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly with any Black Friday news updates from Walmart. We'll also be adding new deals as we get closer to the holiday sale, so you don't miss out on any pre-Black Friday discounts.

When does Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale start?

Black Friday takes place this year on November 29, which is the Friday after Thanksgiving. While that is the official date of the shopping holiday, many retailers like Walmart will have deals leading up to the Friday event with several discounts starting the night before.



Cyber Monday is the digital sale that's on the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year falling on December 2. Just like Black Friday, in recent years the Cyber sale has begun the night before with several deals dropping on Sunday night.

The best Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from last year

Walmart's top Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals included massive savings on 4K TVs, gaming consoles, Google Home devices, and best-selling home appliances. We've listed the sale prices from last year below, but keep in mind, the prices have regularly dropped even lower since then, so you can expect record low discounts for this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale event.

Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

During Black Friday Walmart had the Google Home Mini on sale for only $25. That's a 50% discount for the best-selling smart home speaker.

View Deal

Apple AirPods $159 $154 at Walmart

While the $5 discount might not seem like much, this was the cheapest Apple AirPods Cyber Monday deal. Expect something much better this Black Friday.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones $199.95 $99 at Walmart

Walmart had the best-selling Powerbeats earphones for $100 off during Black Friday. The headphones are solidly built and with a great battery life and come in several different color choices.

View Deal

TP-Link Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring $39.99 $15.99 at Walmart

Walmart had the TP-Link Smart Plug on sale for $15.99 - that's the lowest price we had seen all year. The energy-efficient smart plug allows you to control your household electronic devices with your smartphone.

View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat $249 $179 at Walmart

The Nest Thermostat is always a popular Cyber Monday item, and Walmart had it for $70 off. The Nest Thermostat learns your energy usage habits and automatically adapts its settings to make your home as efficient as possible.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa $199 $169 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa is a pretty decent wearable without a price reduction - so the Cyber Monday price drop was a pleasant surprise. The slimline design and the range of features impress, and it's a real cut-price alternative to the Apple Watch.

View Deal

Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB $329 $250 at Walmart

The then-new Apple iPad received an $80 discount during Black Friday. The deal was only live for a day, and you can probably expect further discounts at this year's sale.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Console + $35 Nintendo eShop gift card $299 at Walmart

The price for the Nintendo Switch console was the same as you'd find at most retailers, but Walmart sweetened the deal with the inclusion of a $35 eShop gift card - that's basically a free game of your choice.

View Deal

TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV $999.99 $498 at Walmart

During Black Friday you could score a $100 discount on the TLC 65-inch 4K TV. The Roku Smart TV offers four times the resolution of Full HD and allows access to thousands of streaming movies, shows, apps, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $649.99 $547.99 at Walmart

Most 4K TVs would completely empty your wallet, but here's an affordable model that still displays a gorgeous Ultra HD picture and features smart apps. On Cyber Monday you could save a further $102.

View Deal

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum $299 $169 at Walmart

This alternative to the Roomba line of robot vacuums comes complete with an Easy Scheduling Remote for automated cleanings. It was a cool $130 off at Walmart on Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Instant Pot 8 Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99 $59 at Walmart

The Instant Pot is a Black Friday favorite, and Walmart was offering the pressure cooker for only $59. That's a $40 discount for the pressure cooker that combines six kitchen appliances in one.

View Deal

How to get the best Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Finding deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn't hard, it's finding the best items on sale that can be a difficult task. But that's why we're here to help! We'll be scouring Walmart's site to find the hottest deals so you can snag the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. We'll also let you know if there's been a lower price for the item in the past, and if you can find a better deal at a different retailer.



Walmart also releases a Black Friday and Cyber Monday ad scan in advance that outlines the very best deals. The flier highlights the top tech products and items the retailer predicts will be the hottest discounts of the 2019 holiday season. This typically includes popular Christmas gift ideas like kitchen appliances, toys, smartwatches, and more.



Between tracking Walmart's site and outing the Black Friday ads, we've got you covered when it comes to discovering the best-filtered deals until Cyber Monday and beyond.

Walmart Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday

Black Friday traditionally has been an in-store sale event with doorbuster deals on best-selling tech, toys, and kitchen appliances. In recent years the sale has expanded to online sales with discounts that start on Thanksgiving day.



Cyber Monday is a relatively new shopping holiday that's surpassed Black Friday in recent years. Cyber Monday has become so popular because all sales are online, so customers can avoid the early wake-up call at crowded stores and shop from the comfort of their home.



Besides the dates, Black Friday and Cyber Monday also differ in what kind of discounts you can find. Black Friday is typically reserved for record-low prices on specific items like TVs, gaming consoles and this year's hottest toys. While Cyber Monday also includes discounts on popular tech products, you can also find excellent deals on home items like coffee makers, pressure cookers and vacuums. Both sales event will have doorbuster deals, and you can always check out Walmart's ad scan to decide which sale items are most important to you.

If you're interested in other retailers you can see our guide to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals: when are they and what to expect.



You can also see our guide to the Best Buy Black Friday deals: what to expect in 2019. We've got you covered for the Amazon Black Friday deals too.