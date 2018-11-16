Put a 4K screen in your pocket for next to nothing with this Sony Xperia XZ Premium deal

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is one of very few smartphones that can boast an impressive 4K display.

While such a high resolution screen may seem excessive in a 5.46-inch smartphone display, we can tell you that 4K footage on the Xperia XZ Premium looks absolutely fantastic.

If 4K movies are your bag, then this phone should be a consideration, baby - especially now it's had a massive price drop thanks to this Argos Black Friday deal.

You're looking at a saving of over £200, which gets you the aforementioned 4K display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage plus a microSD slot, 19MP rear camera and a 3,230mAh battery.