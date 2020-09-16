Black Friday iPad deals 2020: everything we expect to see

This year's Black Friday iPad deals promise to be better than ever. Having had a new iPad Pro line on the shelves for most of the year already, and new flagship 2020 entry-level and Air devices hitting the market this fall, you can be sure that this year's Black Friday iPad deals will serve up some excellent discounts. With so many older and newer models to choose from, however, grabbing the best offers can be a little daunting. That's why we're rounding up everything we're expecting from 2020 right here.

We've got a whole fresh batch of iPads to consider as well, thanks to Apple's September announcements. That means we're not only looking to the iPad Pro for extra discounts on older models, but you'll likely find even better offers than last year on the flagship 10.2-inch tablet and the iPad Air as well. Black Friday 2020 looks set to be an awesome year for iPad deals, then, whether you're after a cheap everyday device or something with the power to take on your day to day workload.

We're running through our predictions for Black Friday iPad deals in 2020 just below, as well as showing you how to prepare for the big day and how to get all the best offers when they do land.

Black Friday iPad deals: what to expect in 2020

Waiting in the wings for those after a cheaper price tag is the entry level 10.2-inch range. The 2019 10.2-inch iPad saw prices drop to $249 (£289) on the cheapest 32GB model, with those savings reaching $100 off over on the 128GB side of things at $329 (£399). We haven't actually seen prices drop back to this position since January, however, and major discounts have been sparse throughout 2020. With the new release, we're expecting big things from the older device come the next generation of Black Friday iPad deals, however.

We may see an introductory discount on the brand new 2020 iPad as well, if last year is anything to go by. We saw some significant savings on the 2019 device in the first year of its shelf life, so it's not unlikely we'll see similar offers this time around. Just be sure when you're picking up the new version that you can't pick up a version of the 2019 release with significantly more storage for the same price.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals

Every iPad line has now been refreshed for 2020, which means this year's Black Friday iPad deals should hold some particularly impressive discounts. We're looking to the 2018 iPad Pro for the biggest price cuts this year, with not only the latest Pro generation to compete with but now the cheaper 2020 iPad Air. That means Apple will be keen to prove the older generation's worth as a cheaper device still with some considerable power behind it. Plus, we've already seen sales beating out last year's Black Friday iPad deals over the course of this year so far.

Over the summer, we saw the 12.9-inch 64GB model with Wi-Fi and Cellular sitting as low as $799 (£999). Considering this model didn't drop lower than $899 (or £1,049) last year, we're feeling particularly optimistic for this older range.

However, Black Friday iPad deals are also likely on the 2020 model now as well, though we're not too optimistic about the cash you'll be saving on the top-of-the-line range. The 2020 iPad Air is coming after the Pro's higher performance, and Apple will be keen to delineate between its premium offering and its halfway house here. That means while we're likely to see some cash shaved off, we're not expecting much more than the $40 - $50 we've seen stripped from the price this year.

Black Friday iPad Air deals

The latest iPad Air somewhat muddies Apple's hierarchy. It sits as a cheaper alternative to the iPad Pro, offering up similar performance while stripping out some premium features to keep the price tag low (starting at $599 / £579 / AU$899). That means the previous iPad Air will likely drop in price over the 2020 Black Friday iPad deals, so you'll be on the lookout for premium specs at a price tag we'd usually associate with an entry-level device. However, that new iPad Air could also spell discounts for the competing 2018 iPad Pro line, so it's worth keeping an eye on both models to make sure you're not short changed.

The older iPad Air model was still fairly new to the scene over Black Friday 2019, with discounts only hitting $30 / £30 off. In the US, Memorial Day and Labor Day sales have already been that price ($399 over Labor Day, a $70 improvement over last year's $469 Black Friday price). However, UK retailers have been slower to discount.

The iPad Air has been on sale for around £450 - £460 in the UK, after briefly dropping to £439 following Black Friday. Still, this is the iPad Air's second time around, and if those US deals are anything to go by we can also expect big things from this 2019 release in the 2020 Black Friday iPad deals.

Black Friday iPad Mini deals

2020 saw the iPad Mini 5 drop to its lowest ever price, with a $50 / £50 reduction over previous offers hitting the summer sales. That means we've already seen offers beating last year's Black Friday iPad deals, which bodes well if you're looking to pick up a smaller tablet this November. It's likely to drop even further this shopping season, as there's been no refresh on this line and other price points are starting to infringe on its $399 position.

How to find the best Black Friday iPad deals

You'll want to make sure you know exactly what you're looking for when you're shopping for the best Black Friday iPad deals. After a cheap everyday device? Check out the flagship 2019 or 2020 iPad. Looking for the best in class but don't need particularly fancy features? You'll want the 2018 iPad Pro. Or, if you're looking for the best of both worlds with a final cost that won't break the bank, you might want to hedge your bets on early 2020 iPad Air deals, or secure a bigger discount on the previous model. Find the best iPad for you with our rundown of the benefits and features of each release.

Once you know which model you're after, it's time to head to the right retailer come the big day. Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy are well known for their Black Friday iPad deals, with Walmart and Amazon in particular offering up some stunning offers last year. If you're shopping for the entry level 10.2-inch release, you'll want to head here first.

If you're looking for Black Friday iPad deals on the Air, however, Best Buy was responsible for the $100 discount over Labor Day, so you might want to see if this is a deal they bring back to life in November.

B&H Photo should be the first place you check if you're shopping for an iPad Pro, as it's held the top spot over the year so far with some of the best sales prices around. However, Newegg is also a good shout if you're checking out older models as it was the retailer to beat over Black Friday 2019.

If you're shopping in the UK, Currys, Amazon, and John Lewis have been competing for the best offers over the course of the year and during Black Friday 2019. We'd head there for your first browse, but make sure you don't sleep on Argos, Very, or Laptops Direct either.

After you've found your perfect Black Friday iPad deal, just make sure it actually is perfect by price checking it against other retailers. You'll want to make a quick search here on TechRadar to make sure you can't get a better deal somewhere else, and thankfully we're set up to be constantly scanning for the best Black Friday iPad deals. That means you can bookmark this page and be safe in the knowledge that you won't need to dash across the web to make sure you're getting a good price come the big day.

When will Black Friday iPad deals begin?

Black Friday 2020 starts on November 27, although we saw Black Friday iPad deals hitting a week before the big day last year. This year we're expecting things to kick off even sooner, so we'd suggest keeping an eye on iPad deals from October onwards, with the credit card at the ready from Friday November 20 if you haven't already found the perfect iPad deal.

Should you buy an iPad deal now?

iPad deals are already looking pretty sweet, and if you'd prefer to get an extra few months of use out of your tablet we wouldn't blame you for jumping on some of these Black Friday-beating offers. However, with the announcement of new models in September, it's likely we'll see discounts on older models ramping up towards November. There are no guarantees here, though, as there are more 2020 models than 2019 on the shelves now - so if you spot a price you like between now and Black Friday it may well be worth beating the crowds and getting in there early.

iPad deals available now

iPad deals in the US

