Black Friday at Carphone Warehouse: what to expect this year

There will be great Black Friday phone deals available this year, and we're keeping a close eye on Carphone Warehouse which has a history of offering up some truly tasty discounts during the popular sales period.

Whether you're in need of a new cheap phone, or are hankering for one of the latest flagships, Carphone Warehouse will likely have discounts across the board to suit your budget.

Black Friday 2018 is November 23 this year, with Cyber Monday 2018 taking place three days later on November 26.

Deals won't be restricted to just these two days, with offers on smartphones running over the entire weekend (subject to availability) and we're even seeing retailers launch their deals in the days leading up to Black Friday as well.

In short then, you'll have the best part of a week to get your fill of the best Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals which we'll be bringing you right here.

Carphone Warehouse on Black Friday 2018: what you need to know

If you're in the market for a Black Friday phone deal then your search should certainly include Carphone Warehouse.

The retailer has a huge range of handsets across all price brackets, and the beauty of Carphone Warehouse is you also get a choice of network under one roof - plus the option to buy a smartphone outright, SIM free.

A word of warning though, if you're fully committed to the Three network, then you'll be out of luck at Carphone Warehouse as it doesn't range the carrier's tariffs, but you do get the firm's own network, iD, which piggybacks off the aforementioned's network.

It's not just phones either, with Carphone Warehouse also stocking tablets, cases, chargers, accessories and even the odd smart speaker from time to time - so keep an eye out for all of these during Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well.

Best Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals from last year

A free £40 Amazon voucher at Carphone Warehouse

TechRadar teamed up with Carphone Warehouse to offer you, our lovely TR readers, a £40 Amazon/Currys/M&S/Pizza Express voucher last year, when buying any deal on select phones.

Samsung Galaxy S8 | iD | FREE upfront | 600 minutes | 5000 texts | 500MB data | £29.99 per month

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was a big deal last year, and this Black Friday deal offered the lowest monthly outlay when not paying anything up front. Bargain!

Google Pixel 2 | Vodafone | £59.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £32 per month

The Google Pixel 2 had only just arrived on the scene, but Carphone Warehouse had an eye-catching Black Friday deal on the phone with the super camera.

SIM only | iD | 1 month contract | 2.5GB data | 250 mins | 5000 texts | £6 per month

A 30-day rolling contract, with 2.5GB, for just £6 per month?! Now that's a Black Friday deal.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals predictions for 2018

For Black Friday 2017, Carphone Warehouse slashed up to £200 off some of its phones, providing us with wide range of enticing offers.

This time around, we expect a similarly wide selection of Black Friday deals from the retailer, with flagship handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20 Pro in line for a price cut.

We may see the likes of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X benefit from a Black Friday deal or two, with scope to discount these handsets now the XS, XS Max and XR have arrived.

It's not just top-end phones that'll likely get a Black Friday discount though, with cheap handsets also in line for a price drop.

Carphone Warehouse even went as far as to slash one budget handset's price to £0 last Black Friday, so be on the look out for another free phone deal this year.

