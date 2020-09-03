The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020

Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals are going to launch ahead of the November 27 date that we officially know as Black Friday, maybe even showing up as early as Amazon Prime Day 2020 in early October.

With Covid-19 preventing many stores in the US from opening right now, online deals are going to be even bigger in 2020.

The idea of tracking down a big-screen TV on an online marketplace the size of Amazon's may sound a bit intimidating at first, but we promise we can help you navigate the twists and turns of the world's largest e-tailer to find the best deals.

Come November our editors work around the clock to curate the best deals on Amazon, from 4K TVs and headphones, to smartphones and smart home tech, including those pesky lightning deals that never seem to stay in stock very long.

That said, while we won't see the best deals until the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving Day, some minor deals are already up on the website. Shopping now could give you a bit of a head-start on your holiday shopping, reducing the stress and eliminating that last-minute rush to find the perfect present.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll also get free two-day shipping, plus have access to Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video that will keep you entertained through New Years and beyond!

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

ASUS VivoBook 15: $699 $567.00 at Amazon

If you need a new laptop ASAP, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is a good bet. It doesn't have the most RAM or largest SSD of any laptop we've ever seen, but it does come stocked with an AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, so it's more than equipped to handle your typical work day tasks.View Deal

WD Elements 2TB Portable Hard Drive: $64 $59 at Amazon

While we're on the topic of PCs and laptops, check out the WD Elements 2TB Portable External Hard Drive that's only $59 ahead of Black Friday on Amazon. They make great stocking stuffers, hint hint.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129 at Amazon

For all those gym buffs out there, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the perfect fitness companion. The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode.View Deal

Honeywell Home C2 Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera: $169 $115 on Amazon

Grab a great deal on an indoor Wi-Fi security camera before the holidays hit with the Honeywell Home C2 deal happening on Amazon. It's $50 off the MSRP, so it's a big savings.View Deal

SanDisk 64GB Extreme MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter: $33.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

MicroSD cards are the perfect stocking stuffer *wink* and there's no better deal going on today than this SanDisk 64GB card that comes with an adapter for around $20 off the MSRP. 64GB can store a lot of photos or music, and at this price it's hard to pass up.View Deal

DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam: $379 now $239

Whether you take this with you to the slopes, the road, the beach or the skies, this action cam captures everything in beautiful 4K resolution and is available today at $140 off the MSRP. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off right now, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

Sony Alpha A7IIK Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm lens: $1,730 $998 at Amazon

Another excellent deal on a big ticket item is this deal on the Sony Alpha A7IIK that shaves $800 off the regular price. This camera offers a 24.3MP resolution with fast hybrid AF with phase detection that's 30% faster than the a7. This is a dream camera at a dream price.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $189 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, best of all, you can get this smart home security system for just $189.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers | PS4 | $39 $19 at Amazon

Final Fantasy XIV brings your favorite fantasy setting to the online world in a big way. This MMO is an addicting adventure for social gamers looking for an alternative to WoW. Shadowbringers raises the level cap from 70 to 80, and adds new jobs to the mix. It's $20 off ahead of Black Friday!View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Xbox One | $35 $15 at Amazon

If you're looking to brush up on your Greek mythology while practicing the ancient art of assassinations, the latest game in the Assassin's Creed series - AC Odyssey - is on sale on Amazon for $20 off the regular MSRP.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox One | $60 $15 at Amazon

If you're buying for an RPG-lover or Disneyphile this year, consider picking up Kingdom Hearts 3 on Xbox One as it's $45 off the regular price on Amazon. The game takes players through a dozen Disney-inspired worlds including Pirates of the Caribbean, Tangled, Big Hero 6 and many, many more.View Deal

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | Xbox One | PS4 $59 $19 at Amazon

For the more adventurous gamer on your list, we'd recommend picking up a copy of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, available on both Xbox One and PS4 for $40 off the regular price. This more mature take on the classic franchise puts Lara Croft in some dangerous situations, however, so be sure to note its M-Rating.View Deal

Amazon Echo and Fire TV Black Friday 2020 Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

If you know you want both a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a new Amazon Echo Dot, consider picking up this bundle deal that lumps the two together and cuts the price by about $15. Why buy both? Because you can use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick when you can't find the remote, and the shared ecosystem makes keeping organized a cinch. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89 $69.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show is kind of like an Amazon Echo, except that it Shows you things. This smart display will let you watch videos and even show you things like a weather forecast. It's not a huge price drop, but you can save $40 if you buy one today.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 is the Goldilocks of the Amazon Show lineup - it's smaller than the original 10-inch Amazon Echo Show, but way bigger than the Amazon Echo Show 5. Best of all, this brand-new device is available for $30 off its regular price.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | $0.99 at Amazon

With a library of over 50 million songs and direct integration with all your Amazon Echo devices, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a streamlined and expansive music streaming experience. While the quality is on par with Spotify, the ease of use with Alexa and price difference for Prime members makes Amazon Music a great subscription for Echo smart speaker owners. And for four months, you can enjoy everything AMU has to offer at just 99 cents! Offer expires January 6.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Laptop and Computing Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $829.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface Pro 6. Offering an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it's way faster than your traditional 2-in-1 and it's perfect for the budding creative type in your home. It's $370 off its regular price this week.View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701: $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon

Gaming laptops are expensive, especially when they're thin and light like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701. This portable gaming machine is packed with RTX 2070 graphics and a 1TB SSD so you can store all your favorite games. Plus, you can save $200. View Deal

WD Black 1TB HDD: $69 $59 on Amazon

Looking to get HDD storage on the cheap? Pick up this WD Black 3.5-inch HDD for $9 off - but at such a low price, that's a 13% savings. It's got 7200 RPM SATA 6 GB/s 64MB Cache, if you're wondering.View Deal

WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD: $229 $145 on Amazon

If you want storage on the go, Western Digital's My Passport Go 1TB is on sale for $85 off or 37% savings.





View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SATA SSD: $200 $139.99 at Amazon

Get a massive 40% off this great SATA solid state drive, which we've declared our best budget SSD. 1TB is a decent amount of storage for this kind of drive.View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD: $499.99 $369.99 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive with a ton of space and want to save some serious cash, consider this 2TB option. You can also save $130 on the 2TB version at Amazon right now. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 TV Deals

Samsung Q60 QLED Smart TV: $1,197.99 $859.99 at Amazon

Want to see a QLED TV underneath the Christmas tree this year? Get a great deal on this 2019 Samsung 55-inch 4K TV that's $340 off the regular price. QLED TVs deliver bright and bold colors thanks to their Quantum dot technology and they work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

TCL 6-Series 55-inch TV (55R625): $649 $599 at Amazon

Check out this 55-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED TV (QN65Q60R): $1,797 $799 on Amazon

One of the best TV deals happening right now is this one for a 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED TV. Last year this TV sold for nearly $1,800 but it's on sale this week for well-under a grand.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Headphone Deals

Jabra Elite 65t: $119.99 $96.99 at Amazon

With $20 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds: $189 $139 at Amazon

Excellent running earphones with a comfortable fit and precise sound, these true wireless buds come highly recommended. The regular non-"Active" buds are even cheaper at Amazon too.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $129 ($30 off) at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $220 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery just before Thanksgiving. View Deal

JBL Live 650 BT NC, Around-Ear Wireless Headphone with Noise Cancellation: $199.99 $149.95 on Amazon

If the idea of noise cancelling headphones resonates with you but the idea of dropping $300 doesn't, check out the JBL Live 650 BT NC that offers active noise cancellation in an around-ear pair of cans. This week only they're $50 off on Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Tablet and eReader Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB: $649 $629.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 offers portability and power in its two-in-one design. It's an Android tablet when you're on the go, and a Windows PC when you connect the keyboard1with built-in trackpad. On top of that, it has an edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display that looks great, and 15 hours of battery life.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB, $329 $319 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for $10 off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 1TB: $1,349 $1,199 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage for $150 off at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but there's also a Space Gray version if you prefer that. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Smartphone Deals

Google Pixel 3 - Just Black (64GB, Unlocked): $799.99 $342 at Amazon

One of the best phone deals happening before Black Friday is the Pixel 3 deal that saves you coinage on one of Google's greatest phones. Why get a Pixel? These phones are exceptional at taking night time photos, and their cameras make selfies really pop. If you love taking photos with your phone, get a Pixel 3.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL - Just Black (64GB, Unlocked): $899.99 $419 at Amazon

Go bigger with the Pixel 3 XL. This unlocked deal puts $480 back in your pocket alongside the bigger version of Google's Pixel phone. With a larger screen and minimal bloatware, this is a rock-solid smartphone at a rock-solid price.View Deal

iPhone XS - Space Grey - Refurbished (256GB, Unlocked): $1,299.99 $569 at Amazon

Don't worry iPhone owners, Amazon isn't giving you the cold shoulder. In fact, this refurbished iPhone Xs deal is one of this week's best and chops $700 off the price of the phone. The caveat here is that it's only compatible with GSM carrier networks such as, T-Mobile and AT&T - so double-check that before you buy one.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB, $799 $549 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design. Get it for $250 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB, $899 $800 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 XL is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design, plus a bit better battery than its smaller sibling. Get it for $100 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Gaming Deals

Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit: Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $44 at Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for your kids, the Nintendo Labo is a great one to go for. This cardboard construction kit connects to their Switch and allows them to control a giant robot on the TV. It's a neat idea that challenges their creativity and rewards them with a new game to play at the end of the day.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox One | $59 $15 at Amazon

If you're buying for an RPG-lover or Disneyphile this year, consider picking up Kingdom Hearts 3 on Xbox One as it's $45 off the regular price on Amazon. The game takes players through a dozen Disney-inspired worlds including Pirates of the Caribbean, Tangled, Big Hero 6 and many, many more.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Audio Deals

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: $399 $299 at Amazon

Want that Bose sound with some added smarts? The Home Speaker 500 is a wonderfully rich sounding speaker, with all the connectivity you could require (including voice control) and a nifty screen to keep track of what's playing.

View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar: $249 $199 at Amazon

If you're looking to amp up your TV's sound quality, the Bose Solo 5 is a great fit. With optical audio, Coaxial audio, 3.5 mm aux and Bluetooth support, getting connected is easy and Dialogue Mode makes every word and detail stand out. It's $50 off today on Amazon.View Deal

LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Sound Bar: $279 $199 at Amazon

The other really good soundbar deal going on this week is for the LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Sound Bar that comes with a subwoofer for $199 ($80 off the regular price). It supports DTS Virtual:X for better surround sound and is High Resolution Audio (24bit/96kHz) compatible.View Deal

Sony SSC55 | $148 $118 at Amazon

The Sony SSCS5 is an excellent pair of bookshelf speakers that can give you excellent sound without hurting your wallet too much. With 6 ohms of impedence and a reinforced woofer, these speakers will last. And, you can get them for just $30 off!View Deal

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker | $148 $118 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for $30 off.

View Deal

Sony HT-S350 | $279 $198 at Amazon

The Sony HT S350 is an easy solution if you're looking for awesome sound in your home theater setup. Plus, ahead of Cyber Monday, you can get this awesome soundbar for just $198 at Amazon. Now, you can have a nice 2.1 sound setup without your wallet hating you.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Wearable Deals

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $100 at Amazon

The Fitbit Alta is a great workout companion. It automatically tracks your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes, and shows you how to improve your health by comparing your resting heart rate trends to your activity. Unlike the Apple Watch, the Altra tracks your sleep and offers up to 7 days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch: $249.95 $229 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $229.99 at Amazon. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

View Deal

Fossil Explorist Gen 4 Smartwatch: $275 $220 at Amazon

If all these smartwatches feel a bit too... dorky, the Fossil Explorist smartwatch is a bit more traditional-looking while still offering essential features like Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and smartphone notifications. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Smart Home Deals

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.

View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System: $479.99 $299 at Amazon

The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System helps you watch over your home from your phone or computer without the inconvenience or expense of professional security companies. The cameras record 1080p video with night vision when it gets dark, and are safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

View Deal

NestCam Outdoor Security System: $449.99 $298 at Amazon

If you want an alternative to Arlo, the NestCam Outdoor Security System is a great option with many of the same specs. The 1080p camera is weatherproof and offers 8x zoom, plus two-way audio. View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $279 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

View Deal

Keurig K55/K45 Elite Single Cup Home Brewing System: $169.99 $155 at Amazon

If you haven't bought a Keurig yet, now's the time to do so with this Amazon deal that sees $15 off the price of the Keurig K55/K45. This version is compatible with the most popular Keurig pod sizes (6, 8, 10 oz) and its large water reservoir allows you to brew 6+ cups before having to refill.

View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $255 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $45 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Camera Deals

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit $899 $599 at Amazon

Looking to make the jump from camera phone to something with a bit more oomph? The EOS M50, features a 24.1 Megapixel APS C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor to deliver incredible color, clear details, and stunning range.View Deal

Nikon COOLPIX B500 Digital Camera: $299 $256.95 at Amazon

Need a step-up from your camera phone, but don't want to make the full jump to an intense DSLR? The Nikon Coolpix B500, is a 16MP superzoom. letting you get close up to a subject without diminishing quality.View Deal

*NEW* Olympus Tough TG-6 Waterproof Camera: $449 $379 at Amazon

But let's say you're going somewhere exotic and you're not sure what the conditions are going to be like. Well, in that case, we'd recommend going for this Olympus Tough TG-6 that's waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, crush proof, freeze proof and anti-fog. It's supremely durable and is a great deal at $70 off the regular price.View Deal