Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect this year

You might be getting ready for the glut of incoming Amazon Prime Day deals, those that promise big savings on the top products from Bezos' bunch, but that will probably be small fry compared to the money spent during Black Friday this year.

Last year was a record breaking event for Amazon: the period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, saw Amazon’s sales increase by “millions” over the previous year.

Amazon is notoriously cagey about its sales figures but in a press release it said that Cyber Monday 2018 was the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history. Amazon says that between Black Friday and Cyber Monday it sold over 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items; but the top selling product globally was the Echo Dot.

It was a big day for other retailers too: Adobe Analytics reported a 23% year-on-year increase for 80 of the top 100 US retail websites, according to Bloomberg. Sales hit $7.9 billion on Cyber Monday, with $3.7 billion on Thanksgiving and $6.2 billion on Black Friday.

Amazon might limit its reporting to a four-day period, but its Black Friday sales run much longer: Amazon effectively took two whole weeks in November for deals, and we’d expect the same to happen this year. So what Amazon Black Friday deals should you expect for Black Friday 2019?

Like every other retailer, the Amazon Black Friday date is November 29, 2019. However, Amazon likes to run its deals over a longer period than just the four-day weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, so we’d expect Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 deals to run from mid-November into early December.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals we expect this year

Image Credit: Amazon

While it will probably do so for Prime Day, if Amazon doesn’t heavily discount its own devices for Black Friday 2019 we’ll eat Alexa.

In 2018 (in the US) Amazon chopped the price of its Fire TV Cube from $119 to $59.99, its Fire TV Stick 4K / Echo Dot bundle from $99 to $59 and its Kindle Paperwhite from $119 to $79. The Kindle for Kids bundle went from $124 to $99.99.

There were huge savings on Echo devices: the 2nd Gen Echo Dot dropped from $39 to $19 and the 3rd gen from $49 to $24; the Amazon Echo dropped from $99.99 to $69 and the Echo Plus from $149 to $109.99.

The Echo Spot and Echo Show were discounted too: the former dropped from $129 to $89.99 and the latter from $229 to $179.99. Even the Ring alarm system got chopped, down to $298 from $399.

We’d expect big discounts on Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD tablets over Black Friday 2019. In 2018 the Fire HD 8 was $30 cheaper, the Fire HD 10 $50 cheaper, and the HD 10 with Show Mode Charging Dock was $60 cheaper. There was also $30 off the 7-inch and $50 off the 10-inch Fire Kids Editions.

Although they’re not Amazon products, expect good discounts on smart home kit that works with Alexa. Last year Philips Hue kits were 1/3 cheaper, home camera kits were $100 off and the Furbo Dog Camera was down from $249 to $134.

The UK got very similar discounts. The Fire 7 dropped £20 to £29.99, the Fire HD 8 from £79.99 to £49.99, the Fire HD 10 dropped a whopping £50 down to £99.99 and the Fire 7 Kids Edition was £59.99, down £40.

Although they’re not Amazon products, expect good discounts on smart home kit that works with Alexa. Last year Philips Hue kits were 1/3 cheaper, home camera kits were $100 off and the Furbo Dog Camera was down from $249 to $134. In the UK the Ring Pro was down from £229 to £149 and the Ring Video Doorbell was down from £179 to £129.

We're expecting similar price drops across the brand on Amazon Prime Day, and what materialises there will be similar to what we can expect on Black Friday too.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 TV deals

Most TVs, especially 4K ones, will be a lot cheaper over Black Friday 2019.

Last year Amazon dropped $100 off the already cheap and cheerful Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV model, while higher-end 55-inchers got massive discounts: one LG 55-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED TV dropped from $2,196 to $1,696, while even fairly cheap models were discounted by around 20%.

We saw a whopping $700 off Samsung’s curved 65-inch 4K TV, down to $1,097, and in one of the biggest price drops Sony’s monster 77-inch 4K UHD TV went from nearly $18,000 to a slightly more affordable $7,998.

In the UK Amazon tool £250 off Sony’s 43-inch XF70 series TV, bringing it down to £499, and the same size of LG 4K TV plummeted from £599 to £369. The Alexa and Google-enabled Sony KD43XF 43-incher was a whopping £370 off the RRP at £529.

Bigger sets had even bigger discounts. There was £500 off a 49-inch Sony Bravia, down to just £599, and an even bigger 55-inch Sony was down £560 to £639. We saw multiple models with £200, £300 or even £400 off the list price, making even really high-end sets much more affordable.

If you're wondering whether the TV you're looking at was ever sold at the RRP quoted, it’s an excellent idea to use services like CamelCamelCamel.com to track Amazon price histories so you can be sure you’re really looking at a great deal.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 laptop deals

We’d expect to see a repeat of the 20%-ish discounts we saw over Black Friday 2018: $899 laptops went for $699, $499 IdeaPads dropped to $329 and Inspiron 7000 17s dropped from $1,299 to $899. Gaming laptops attracted deep discounting too: for example, Acer’s Predator Helios 300 fell from $1,299 to $999.

Expect to see similar discounting from Amazon UK. Last year it took £60 off Asus’s nifty Chromebook Flip, bringing it down to £289.20 and there was £60 off the Microsoft Surface Go. We also saw an impressive £350 off Asus’s FX504GM gaming laptop, down to £1,049, and £100 off the Huawei MateBook Pro X. That was down to £1,299.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 gaming deals

Image Credit: TechRadar

Expect serious discounting on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 this year, especially in bundle form: we’re coming to the end of the current console generation and there will be a lot of price chopping this Black Friday.

We’d also expect reasonable discounting on accessories such as controllers – Black Friday 2018 saw $21 off a DualShock 4 and $200 off the Logitech G29 racing wheel – and headsets, and watch out for PlayStation Plus membership: Amazon likes to offer them cheap during the Black Friday period.

Last year we saw $100 off the Xbox One X 1TB and around $70 off console and game bundles. In the UK there was £30 off the PS4 Slim and £20 off PS4 Pro bundles; Xbox One discounts were more impressive with £80 off the One S 1TB Forza Horizon bundle.

We’d also expect reasonable discounting on accessories such as headsets and controllers – Black Friday 2018 saw $21 off a DualShock 4 and $200 off the Logitech G29 racing wheel. And watch out for PlayStation Plus memberships: Amazon likes to offer them cheap during the Black Friday period.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 smartphone and tablet deals

Image Credit: TechRadar

Will there be Samsung Galaxy Black Friday Deals? Our money’s on yes, because last year you could get the Samsung Galaxy S9 for $519 instead of $719.

There were decent discounts on the already well-priced Moto X4, down to $179 from $259, and on the Huawei Mate SE: that went from $249 to $219.

There were even discounts on Apple’s iPad, which isn’t normally subject to such vulgarity: Amazon had a Black Friday iPad deal on the 128GB iPad 9.7 (2018), taking it down from $429 to $379. In the UK the iPad 9.7 was £20 off.

On Amazon UK the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact dropped from £529 to £399, while the not-compact model dropped from £629 to £449. The excellent Moto G6 fell to £195 from £239, making an already attractive budget buy even more so, and there was £50 off the Honor 9 Lite and Moto G6 Play.

Huawei’s P Smart was discounted even more, dropping to just £149.99 from £229.99. If you wanted something bigger, there was over £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.45, down to £496 from the previous price of £599.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 audio deals

Image Credit: TechRadar

Don’t buy headphones before Black Friday 2019: last year Jabra Elites were $50 cheaper, Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8s dropped by $100 and Bose SoundSport earbuds were down by $30.

You could also get $50 off a set of Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling headphones or a whopping $140 off JBL’s rival cans, which were just $99 over the Black Friday period.

UK customers got £70 off Sony’s wireless noise cancelling phones, down to £79.99, and £50 off RHA’s excellent wireless earbuds. The Beats EP on-ears were down from £89.95 to just £45.

There were deals on speakers too, such as $80 off Marshall’s beautiful and punchy Kilburn portable Bluetooth speaker, and UK customers got good deals on soundbars: £70 off Yamaha’s YAS-93, £70 off the Q Acoustics M2 Soundbase and an impressive 50% off the Q Acoustics M4 Soundbar, down to £199.

Amazon Black Friday 2019 camera deals

Image Credit: TechRadar

This could be a good opportunity to update your camera kit. Last year Amazon Black Friday deals included $1,000 off a Sony Alpha A9 body, $740 off a full-frame Sony Alpha A7 II and $399 off the A7R III body, while the blogger-friendly Canon EOS M50 was down $300 from $899 to $599.

There was also $502 off the Panasonic Lumix GX85, $450 off the Canon EOS 7D Mark II, $400 off the EOS 80D, and in one 80D package, total discounts of $750 across camera, mic and memory card.

GoPros were also down by $20 to $70, depending on the model you plumped for.

Over on Amazon UK the deals were largely around smaller compact cameras such as the Ricoh WG-50, down to £169 from £249, and the Fujifilm X-T100, down to £384 from £619. GoPros were down too: the Hero5 Black bundle was £249, down from £329.

What about the Instant Pot?

It’s not Black Friday if Amazon isn’t discounting the Instant Pot in the US, and for Black Friday 2019 we’d expect to see a similar Instant Pot deal to last year: the Instant Pot Duo 80 was down from $139 to $79.

Other devices were down too: the excellent Anova Sous Vide precision cooker was down from $199 to $99. If you're a fan of steak, that could be one of the best kitchen gadgets you’ve ever bought.

Other Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

Last year we saw deals across all Amazon categories, from robots – Shark’s Ion robot vacuum was down from $399 to $229 – to mice (nearly 70% off the Logitech M510 and $30 off the Razer DeathAdder Elite) and monitors, with an impressive $150 off Acer’s 1440p Predator.

There were good deals on SSDs and Radeon graphics cards, drones and keyboards too, and on Amazon UK there were really big discounts on wearable tech: the Garmin Fenix 5 was down from £439 to £309, the Huawei Watch 2 4G dropped from £319 to £179 and the Fitbit Versa was down £20 to £159.

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday 2019

We’ve got two key bits of advice: do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it then you’re much more likely to get a good deal than if you charge around Amazon waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

The exception to that is lightning deals, which are only available for a short, specified period. When those ones are gone, they’re gone. Make sure you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime before you go shopping, as lightning deals and some of Amazon’s best deals are Prime-only. There’s a free trial you can cancel after you’ve shopped.

You’ll often find that the prices charged in the days before Black Friday get even lower once Black Friday itself looms: Amazon starts really getting into things at roughly 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thanksgiving.

And of course, a bargain is only a bargain if it’s on something you actually want. We’re trying not to think about the Sony headphones we bought on Black Friday 2018 - they’re still in the original cellophane.

Here's one more bit of crucial advice: stick with us. There are loads of expert tech lovers at TechRadar, and we’ll be spending the entire Black Friday period locked in a room with only laptops, pizza and energy drinks for company as we scour Amazon for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals.

In addition to bookmarking this very page to become imbued with all the best deals, follow @TRDeals on Twitter or join our mailing list to make sure you don’t miss out.