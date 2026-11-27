The ultimate Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM6 deal is in: we love them, we all use them, and now they're £48 cheaper than their lowest-seen sale price
Snap up Sony's noise-crushing headphones for a record-low price
Happy Black Friday! Came here for the Sony cans and nothing but the Sony cans? It'll be a short online shopping trip for you, friend.
I've seen some great Black Friday headphone deals, but this one tops them all: a never-seen-til-now saving on the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, now down to £249 (was £399) at Amazon. That's a record-low price by £48!
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
My colleague uses these headphones every single day — he even wore them while I wrote this article for you — and they're easily his favourite wireless headphones. They deliver a beautiful combination of well-rounded, dynamic sound, out-of-this-world ANC, a gorgeous yet practical design, and a comprehensive feature-set, resulting in a top-tier user experience.
Want to hear more? Scroll on down for extra information on this exceptional offer.
Today's best Sony WH-1000XM6 deal — live now!
The best headphones Sony makes, for the best price ever. That's it, Black Friday completed. You don't need me to tell you any more about them — you see them on people's heads every day! They're fantastic. What you may not know is that until now, they've only ever dropped to £298, so this is £48 cheaper than they've ever been. Highly recommended.
In my colleague's Sony WH-1000XM6 review, he described them as "a fantastic pair of over-ear headphones that combine the best design elements of their predecessors, while levelling up the sonic and ANC capabilities of what came before."
To this day, we're still astonished by how great the XM6 sound here at TR Towers — their well-balanced, punchy, and dynamic audio is nothing short of addictive. They also marry the convenience of the XM4's foldable design with the sleek look of the XM5, while improving the headband for an ultra-comfortable, flexible fit.
For us, the Sony WH-1000XM6 beat just about every rival in their price bracket in 2026, with more intricate, balanced sound than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Gen 2), and superior battery life compared to the Apple AirPods Max 2 (although if you've got an iPhone, maybe think about those too, for just a minute).
Look, Sony's cans are just great all-round performers and don't really require any further fanfare from me — although it'll come as no surprise that they sit atop our guide to the best headphones.
And at less than £250, there really is no better time to get your hands on Sony's best noise-cancelling cans. Oh, and if you need more Sony, I've got a full Sony Black Friday headphones roundup too.
Enjoy the day — go get that deal!
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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