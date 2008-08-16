A stylish plasma, but there are too many picture issues to make this a worthwhile investment overall

The LG 42PG6000 is a very nice-looking telly, combining a rich, glossy black finish with an innovative 'totally flat' fascia where the bezel and the screen appear to be made from the same single sheet of glass.

It's on the money with its connections too, thanks to its inclusion of four v1.3 HDMI sockets, as well as a PC feed and a USB 2.0 jack you can use for playing back JPEG or MP3 files.

No Full HD here



Picture processing duties come courtesy of a 100Hz system to reduce edge flicker, plus LG's tried, tested and basically solid XD Engine system, with its emphasis on improving detail, motion, colours and variants of noise levels.

Unfortunately the use of plasma tech can be felt in a negative way, too: the 42PG6000's native resolution of 1024 x 768. Not a Full HD TV, then.

Sadly this is reflected in the TV's performance. It just doesn't seem to me that the 42PG6000 can resolve quite as much detail in my Sweeney Todd Blu-ray as many of the competition can, leaving the HD image looking slightly soft.

It also looks gritty without any noise reduction routines turned on. Yet if you do activate noise reduction, the picture merely softens up even more.

Another problem with the 42PG6000 is that it only manages a hit-and-miss job of reproducing

the overtly stylised colour palette of Tim Burton's cinematography.

Greenish tinge



The awkward, low-lit skin tones tend to be handled well, but the reds of the copious amounts of blood look rather orange. There's also a vague greenish pall hanging over some dark scenes, and the rich greens of the flowers and grass in some of Todd's dream sequences look a touch 'radioactive'.

The 42PG6000's black level isn't as deep as I'd expected, with noticeable clouding. Quick light-to-dark transitions reveal a little short-term image retention, too, of the sort rarely seen from rival plasma brands.

Despite the clouding, there's considerable depth and shadow detail in dark areas. Plus the LG does a decent job of upscaling SD pictures, and avoids the motion blur that still affects many LCD screens.

LG claims a typically improbable contrast ratio for the screen, but in our Tech labs we registered a real-world contrast after calibration of roughly 500:1, which is average.

Decent audio



On a more positive note, the set's Mark Levinson-tuned speakers do a credible job of delivering Sweeney Todd's audio.

An uneven performance, then, and ultimately not enough to stop me slitting the throat of the LG 42PG6000, Sweeney-style.