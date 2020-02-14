Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream, date, time, and undercard

Fury vs Wilder 2 looks set to be a fight for the ages and we're here to tell you everything you need to know about 2020's biggest boxing event. This includes full details of how to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 or watch the big fight on PPV TV - plus important information like the Fury vs Wilder time, date and undercard.

Fury vs Wilder 2 cheat sheet The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch takes place in Las Vegas at the iconic MGM Grand on Saturday, February 22. The show begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT, with undercard fights expected to start at 7.30pm ET/4.30pm PT. The main card is provisionally scheduled to begin at 9pm ET/6pm PT, which means the UK time of Wilder vs Fury 2 isn't likely to be until around 5am GMT.

The fight is being promoted as 'Unfinished Business', after the first Wilder vs Fury clash in 2018 ended in a controversial split draw decision. Nothing less than the WBC heavyweight title is at stake in Las Vegas, with both boxers also defending undefeated records.

The 6ft7in Wilder is a knockout artist, with the 34-year-old American boasting a 42-0-1 record that includes a staggering 41 wins by KO - the most recent of which saw the Bronze Bomber floor Luis Ortiz in November 2019.

On the opposite side of the ring, British man-mountain Tyson Fury stands at an even more imposing 6ft9in and will fly out to Vegas with a 29-0-1 record that features 20 wins by KO. He's best known for defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

By now, you probably can tell that this has the potential to become a legendary fight, so allow us to tell you how to live stream Fury vs Wilder 2 and watch all the action from Vegas as it happens.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream the big fight from outside your country

Read on for specific information on who is showing Wilder vs Fury 2 on TV and PPV in different countries including the US, UK and Australia. But the first thing worth mentioning is that anyone who finds themselves abroad for the big fight can still watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder via their usual home broadcaster or service by using a VPN. Otherwise known as a Virtual Private Network, it's a nifty bit of software that lets you access content from your home country completely legally. Crucially, this means you and won't have to loiter around the internet's sketchier corners for a stream.

We've comprehensively tested all of best VPN and can safely say that ExpressVPN is the best all-round service for streaming. Not only is it easy to set-up, reliable, and secure, it even comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and you can get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. Now, let's take a look at how watch Fury vs Wilder 2 in UK, US, Australia and more.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury 2: how to watch the fight in the US

Wilder vs Fury 2 is a PPV event in the US being jointly hosted by Fox Sports and ESPN+. It's a pricey one, though, costing $79.99 - way more than anywhere else in the world. If you do cough up the dough, then you can use the Fox Sports app to live stream Wilder vs Fury. And if you're outside the US and want to watch you local coverage, remember you can always take advantage of the ExpressVPN's incredible 3 months FREE offer if you take out an annual plan, letting you watch the boxing and so much more wherever you are in the world.

Watch Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream details for the UK

It's Box Office from BT Sport

BT Sport Box Office is the UK's exclusive WIlder vs Fury 2 TV broadcaster, which means you can buy the fight on BT TV, Sky or Virgin Media. BT has set the UK price of WIlder vs Fury 2 at £24.95 and the main action will begin at around 2am BST on the morning of Sunday, February 23, with the Bronze Bomber and Gypsy King expect to walk to the ring around 5am. Not in the UK that weekend? Try ExpressVPN and get three months FREE with this offer

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2: live stream the big fight from Australia

Tune in to Main Event

As with the first fight between the two heavyweights, Main Event is the PPV channel for watching Fury vs Wilder in Australia. It's priced at $49.95 and the action is set to get underway at e is set for Sunday, February 23 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST - positively sociable hours compared to other parts of the world. Aussies who find themselves out of the country but want to tune into Main Event's coverage can take advantage of a VPN service like ExpressVPN, which is great value and gives you 3 months FREE if you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Wilder vs Fury 2 takes place on Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The action gets underway at 6pm US Pacific time, which is 9pm ET and 2am UK time. However, with a full undercard to get through before Fury and Wilder take to the ring once again, the main event isn't expected to start until around 5am UK time. This means you'll be burning the midnight oil or setting an early alarm if you want to watch all the action live. Should you want to make a full night of it, here's what you can look forward to.

Fury vs Wilder 2 undercard

As well as watching Tyson Fury take on Deontay Wilder, there are a number of other intriguing fights set for Saturday.

The first fight of the night will be a junior middleweight bout between Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis. While neither of the two are household names, it's an intriguing clash for boxing fans eager to get a potential glimpse of the future. The main talking point here is the fact that Fundora stands at 6ft5in tall but still manages to make the 154 pounds. Lewis, for his part, is a promising Australian fight who has previously fought at the Olympics.

After that, Emanuel Navarrete will defend his WBO super bantamweight title on the night against challenger Jeo Tupas Santisima just prior to the main event. Heavyweights Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) and Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs) will also enter the ring in a potential title eliminator.