How to watch Fury vs Usyk – live streams, PPV prices, preview, fight week schedule

It's been a long time coming, but fight week for Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk is finally here – with boxing set to crown its first undisputed heavyweight champion for nearly a quarter of a century.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, May 18 Start time (main card): 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST (Sun) Main event time: 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 8am AEST (Sun) Live streams: DAZN PPV (worldwide) | Sky / TNT Sports PPV (UK) | ESPN+ PPV (US) / Megago 14-day trial (Ukraine) Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Fury vs Usyk preview

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have proved themselves to be the cream of the heavyweight crop over the last few years, and their meeting at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to decide the first undisputed champ since Lennox Lewis has been long awaited.

It seems a lifetime ago that Fury shocked the world to defeat Wladimir Klitschko and become a world champion for the first time. Since then he has retired, unretired, completed fight trilogies with Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora, battled his demons and generally entertained as the self-proclaimed Gypsy King.

Overcoming Usyk will be his toughest challenge yet. Yes, the Ukrainian cedes a 7-inch reach and half a foot in height to the giant Fury, but he has shown that his skill and speed can be way too much for bigger men to handle. He schooled Anthony Joshua over two fights to take his WBA, IBF and WBO titles having stepped up from his more natural cruiserweight.

In this guide, you'll discover all you need to know to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams, no matter where in the world you are. We also have information on all the PPV prices around the globe, key dates and times from fight week, Saturday's full card and more.

Fury vs Usyk fight week schedule and start times

Thursday, May 16

Fury vs Usyk press conference – 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 4am AEST (Fri)

Friday, May 17

Fury vs Usyk weigh-in – 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 4 am AEST (Sat)

Saturday, May 18

Undercard starts – 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST (Sun)

Fury vs Usyk – *6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 8am AEST (Sun)

* Fury vs Usyk fight time is estimated only

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk around the world

How to watch Fury vs Usyk on DAZN PPV

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in over 200 countries. It's a Pay-Per-View that you'll have to purchase on top of a subscription. Prices vary across markets. Viewers in the US and Canada, for instance, will pay a $69.99 PPV fee, while it's set at £24.99 PPV in the UK and €19.99 PPV in parts of Europe like France. Fury vs Usyk PPV costs 35,000 rupiahs in Indonesia and 17,900 naira in Nigeria.

Where else can I watch Fury vs Usyk live streams?

DAZN doesn't have exclusivity over Fury vs Usyk live streams. It's available for a cost on other networks, too, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's respective home countries both proving options for home fans to watch.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk from anywhere with a VPN

How to live stream Fury vs Usyk from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual Fury vs Usyk live streams are geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing the big fight.

The software is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Fury vs Usyk from anywhere:

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk preview video

Fury vs Usyk tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Nationality UK Ukraine Date of birth August 12, 1988 January 17, 1987 Height 6' 9" 6' 3" Reach 85" 78" Total fights 35 1 Record 35-0-1 (24 KOs) 21-0 (14 KOs) Titles WBC heavyweight WBA, IBF, WBO & The Ring heavyweight

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk full card