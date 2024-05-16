How to watch Fury vs Usyk – live streams, PPV prices, preview, fight week schedule
We're finally set to discover a new undisputed champion
It's been a long time coming, but fight week for Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk is finally here – with boxing set to crown its first undisputed heavyweight champion for nearly a quarter of a century. It's a PPV in the majority of countries apart from Ukraine, where it is available as part of a Megogo 14-day trial. Below, we'll explain below how to watch Fury vs Osyk live streams from where you are.
|Date: Saturday, May 18
|Start time (main card): 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST (Sun)
|Main event time: 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 8am AEST (Sun)
|Live streams: DAZN PPV (worldwide) | Sky / TNT Sports PPV (UK) | ESPN+ PPV (US) / Megago 14-day trial (Ukraine)
Fury vs Usyk preview
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have proved themselves to be the cream of the heavyweight crop over the last few years, and their meeting at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh to decide the first undisputed champ since Lennox Lewis has been long awaited.
It seems a lifetime ago that Fury shocked the world to defeat Wladimir Klitschko and become a world champion for the first time. Since then he has retired, unretired, completed fight trilogies with Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora, battled his demons and generally entertained as the self-proclaimed Gypsy King.
Overcoming Usyk will be his toughest challenge yet. Yes, the Ukrainian cedes a 7-inch reach and half a foot in height to the giant Fury, but he has shown that his skill and speed can be way too much for bigger men to handle. He schooled Anthony Joshua over two fights to take his WBA, IBF and WBO titles having stepped up from his more natural cruiserweight.
In this guide, you'll discover all you need to know to watch Fury vs Usyk live streams, no matter where in the world you are. We also have information on all the PPV prices around the globe, key dates and times from fight week, Saturday's full card and more.
Fury vs Usyk fight week schedule and start times
Thursday, May 16
Fury vs Usyk press conference – 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 4am AEST (Fri)
Friday, May 17
Fury vs Usyk weigh-in – 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 4 am AEST (Sat)
Saturday, May 18
Undercard starts – 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST (Sun)
Fury vs Usyk – *6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 8am AEST (Sun)
* Fury vs Usyk fight time is estimated only
How to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk around the world
How to watch Fury vs Usyk on DAZN PPV
Specialist sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in over 200 countries. It's a Pay-Per-View that you'll have to purchase on top of a subscription (which, if you're new to DAZN, you can get the first month free).
Prices vary across markets. Viewers in the US and Canada, for instance, will pay a $69.99 PPV fee, while it's set at £24.99 PPV in the UK and €19.99 PPV in parts of Europe like France.
Fury vs Usyk PPV costs 35,000 rupiahs in Indonesia and 17,900 naira in Nigeria. You can take a look at the price where you live to watch Fury vs Usyk on DAZN.
Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below.
Where else can I watch Fury vs Usyk live streams?
DAZN doesn't have exclusivity over Fury vs Usyk live streams. It's available for a cost on other networks, too, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's respective home countries both proving options for home fans to watch.
- US: ESPN Plus PPV for $69.99 (plus ESPN+ subscription)
- UK: Sky Sports Box Office / TNT Sports Box Office from £24.99
- Ukraine: Megogo from 99 UAH with a 14-day trial for 1 UAH
How to watch Fury vs Usyk from anywhere with a VPN
How to live stream Fury vs Usyk from outside your country
If you're abroad and discover that your usual Fury vs Usyk live streams are geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing the big fight.
The software is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.
Use a VPN to live stream Fury vs Usyk from anywhere:
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk preview video
Fury vs Usyk tale of the tape
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Tyson Fury
|Oleksandr Usyk
|Nationality
|UK
|Ukraine
|Date of birth
|August 12, 1988
|January 17, 1987
|Height
|6' 9"
|6' 3"
|Reach
|85"
|78"
|Total fights
|35
|1
|Record
|35-0-1 (24 KOs)
|21-0 (14 KOs)
|Titles
|WBC heavyweight
|WBA, IBF, WBO & The Ring heavyweight
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk full card
- Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title
- Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis for vacant IBF cruiserweight title
- Joe Cordina (c) vs Anthony Cacace for IBF super featherweight title
- Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel, heavyweight
- Moses Itauma vs Ilija Mezencev, heavyweight
- Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab, lightweight
- Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirawn Safar, light heavyweight
- Daniel Lapin vs Octavio Pudivtr, light heavyweight
- David Nyika vs Michael Seitz, cruiserweight
- Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi, featherweight
