These Assassin's Creed: Origins deals are perfect for the Easter break

Fancy getting stuck into Assassin's Creed: Origins today for an incredibly low price? Well, if you have an Xbox One or Xbox One X, you're in luck as we've spotted some deals that smash anything else out there. We've shopped around for the best PS4 price too.
First up we have a fantastic deal on a digital Xbox One copy of Assassin's Creed: Origins with a super low price for gamers in the UK, US and Australia. Better yet, it comes with a free code for Assassin's Creed: Unity. Then there's a sweet all-time low price for the physical version in the States, followed by a rare UK discount too.
This is how you're meant to spend your Easter weekend, folks.
Assassin's Creed: Origins on Xbox One | free code for Assassin's Creed: Unity | £22.99 / $32.89 / AU$42.09 at CDKeys
We've done our research and this is the cheapest price by far for Assassin's Creed: Origins in the UK. The next best price is for a physical copy at Amazon for £27.99. Plus you're getting a free code for Assassin's Creed: Unity. We've found a slightly cheaper option in the US (see below) for a physical copy, but you don't get Unity free and you'll have to wait for the delivery. Here, you can start downloading today.
View Deal
Assassin's Creed: Origins on PS4/Xbox $29.98 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen in the US for a physical copy of Assassin's Creed: Origins on both the Xbox One and PS4. If you're playing on Xbox, you might want to consider the offer above instead if you want a free copy of Unity too. Plus you can start downloading it straight away rather than waiting a few days for delivery with Amazon.
View Deal
Assassin's Creed: Origins on PS4/Xbox £27.99 at Amazon
While not as low as the digital version on Xbox One, this is a very good price for the physical version on PS4 or Xbox One. Origins is still selling very well, so it rarely dips under that £30 barrier. It's still great value for money considering how long the adventure is going to last you. If you're a Prime member, you could be playing this tomorrow.
View Deal
- Assassin's Creed Origins tips and tricks guide
- Need a new 4K setup? Check out these cheap TV deals in the UK.