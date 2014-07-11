You can now snap a picture using your Android Wear smartwatch

The first Android Wear devices in the form of the LG G Watch and Samsung Gear Live went on sale at the start of the week, and Google has already pushed a new feature to them.

The search giant has updated its Google Camera application, adding a remote shutter control for Android Wear watches.

You don't even need to dive into the app list on the watch to get started - just fire up the Google Camera app on your smartphone or tablet and a card will automatically appear on the time piece.

Want to try it out right now? Then download the update from the Google Play Store.

Find out what we think of the G Watch and Gear Live

From Mashable via Stuff