Asus launches NC1 noise cancelling headphones

Asus has today unveiled its latest headphones, the Asus NC1, which offer active noise cancellation.

They certainly sound impressive when it comes to power consumption, with Asus claiming up to 100 hours of noise-cancelled music playback on just one AAA battery.

The ANC technology filters 87 per cent of ambient noise, according to Asus. Like other active noise cancellation products on the market, the headphones work by detecting ambient noise and generating inverse sound waves to cancel it out.

Clever stuff

The 40mm speaker drivers also have specially-selected neodymium magnets for accurate sound reproduction and dynamic bass performance.

But, of course, these aren't the only noise-cancelling headphones to incorporate these snazzy magnets; your other options include the Sennheiser 500 Series and the five-star Bowers and Wilkins P5s.

Weighing in at 130g, the Asus NC1 headphones are light and apparently perfect for transatlantic flights, especially given their fold-flat design.

No word yet on UK release date or pricing, so if you have a long-haul flight coming up soon we're afraid you'll probably miss out.