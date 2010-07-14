Canon announces touchscreen Legria HF M32 camcorder

Canon has unveiled the latest camcorder to join its Full HD range – the Legira HF M32.

Boasting 64GB Flash storage, a 3.3 Megapixel Full HD CMOS sensor and 18x Advanced Zoom, the camcorder features a decent compact design and a number of intuitive features to keep its head above the moviemaking crowd.

Memory master

These include: advanced faced detection (for those who have advanced faces), AF technology and an optical image stabiliser which can be altered through the camcorder's touchscreen controls.

Although the camcorder has 64GB in-built memory, there is also the inclusion of an SDXC memory card slot which means that you can have up to 2TB of capacity.

This is the first camcorder in the Legria range to support SDXC.

On-board is also the ability to send your movies direct to YouTube and you can playback your content on the HF M32's 2.7-inch touchscreen LCD.

The LEGRIA HF M32 has a UK release date of September, with pricing still to be announced.