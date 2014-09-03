Acer Liquid Z500 is a low-cost 5-inch smartphone

Acer has announced a low cost smartphone at IFA 2014, with the Liquid Z500 very much focused on the music-loving youth market.

Boasting what Acer is calling "CD quality" audio and "powerful and advanced" front facing speakers - which do, in fairness, bring DTS Studio Sound.

Specs wise, the phone has a 5-inch IPS screen and an 8MP camera - which may well appeal to its target demographic.

It's 8.6mm thick and comes in three colours: Titanium Black, Sandy Silver and Aquamarine Green. We're most impressed with Sandy Silver.

Price-wise it's been pegged at 149 euros - which is around £118 or $195 and launches in Europe on September 15.