Ms. Marvel confirmed as a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have used a Marvel's Avengers panel at New York Comic Con to announce that Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, will be a playable character in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game.

While she’ll be one of six playable heroes in the overall game, when it comes to the main story Khan will be the primary protagonist. According to Narrative Designer Hannah McLeod “she’s who you’re going to experience our original Avengers story through. It’s her perspective.”

The Assembler

The announcement trailer released at Comic Con confirms that in Marvel’s Avengers the game, Khan gains her powers on A-Day, the calamitous celebration at the start of the game which sees the core Avengers team split apart and cast into disrepute.

As a newly created Inhuman and a big fan of the Avengers, over the course of the game's main story Khan will play a key role in uncovering the conspiracy against the heroes and bringing the gang back together all while coming into her own as Ms. Marvel.

In a further behind the scenes trailer, we’re given a better look at how Ms. Marvel’s powers will work in-game. Her polymorph abilities mean that she can contort her body, growing very big and shrinking down. Her most notable ability is Embiggen which allows her to lengthen her attacks and avoid other attacks, while an Ultra Embiggen state will allow her to grow in size and send her enemies flying.

Joining well-known characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America and Thor, Ms. Marvel is a fresh new face for the game and her earnest belief in the good of the Avengers is likely to prove a much-needed tonal balance to the doom and gloom cynicism of her more seasoned fellow heroes.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC on May 15 2020. Those attending EGX 2019 in London later this year will have the chance to get hands on with the game themselves as it will be playable on the show floor.