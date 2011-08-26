Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 coming at IFA?

The Galaxy Wave 3 is likely to be unveiled at IFA

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Tab 7.7, the Wave 3 smartphone and a mystery device called the Galaxy Note next week, according to hidden files in the company's IFA preview app.

A tipster for TheNextWeb site went snooping around in the Samsung Mobile Unpacked teaser app for Android, which provides a few nibbles before this year's German techfest.

Within the APK, the inquisitive fellow found logos for the three aforementioned devices, which suggests they will be launched when the show begins on 1 September.

What is the Galaxy Note?

The Galaxy Tab 7.7 and Wave 3 are self explanatory (Samsung has already confirmed new Wave devices are on the way), but the mention of a Galaxy Note is a little more intriguing.

The name suggests something a little different may be on the way from Samsung, neither a tablet or a smartphone. But what could it be?

The company is encouraging users to update the Android app on 1 September, which is when any announcement is likely to be confirmed.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the floors of IFA 2011, so we will update the news on the impending launches as we get it.

