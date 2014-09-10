Dell's Venue 8 7000 is the thinnest tablet ever

Dell has unveiled a new version of its Venue 8 tablet, called the 7000, which has taken the crown of the world's thinnest tablet ever at just 6mm.

It is likely that some of the key components have been moved to the edges of the device to shave a few extra millimetres off its thickness.

6mm doesn't allow you to cram much though. Charging is done via a USB port, there's no microSD card slot but there's 4G and the Venue 8 7000, which runs on Android, is powered by an unindentified dual-core Intel Atom Mooresfield processor.

Its screen deserves some credit - a jaw dropping 8.4-inch OLED model with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The device is also the first to come with Intel's RealSense 3D technology, part of the company's drive to push perceptual computing mainstream.

RealSense manages to capture multiple layers of image depth through an array of sensors and the dedicated onboard processor then determines the objects in the picture as well as associated characteristics (size, distance).

Dell hasn't announced a release date for the Venue 8 7000 and hasn't said if or whether it will be sold outside the US.