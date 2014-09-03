Acer joins cheap Windows 8 tablet fray with Iconia Tab 8 W

Acer has added a new Windows 8.1 tablet to its line-up, the Iconia Tab 8 W, which complements rather than replaces the Iconia W4.

The device has surfaced at IFA 2014 and, like many of its competitors, uses Intel's Reference platform.

It comes with familiar components: a quad-core Intel Atom BayTrail-based Z3735G processor clocked at 1.33GHz, an 8-inch IPS display with a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution, two speakers, microSD, microHDMI and microUSB ports plus a 9.75mm profile and weight of 370g.

Acer hasn't provided details about the tablet's system memory and storage but since it carries a suggested retail price of €149 (about £125, $200, AU$ 210), it would be surprising to see anything more than 1GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

Crunch time

Expect the Iconia Tab 8 W to last up to eight hours. Acer will also sell a keyboard called Crunch that weighs under 200g and features a full size layout.

Acer's latest Windows tablet will go on sale in Europe in October and across America in November. The Taiwanese company also unveiled a number of other products like the Aspire R13/R14, the Switch 10 and 11, the Revo One and the Acer Iconia One 8 and the Acer Iconia Tab 10.