League of Legends RPG is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Riot has announced that League of Legends will be headed to consoles for the first time ever (sort of), with the release of spin-off game Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Set in the world of Runeterra, Ruined King will be a singleplayer RPG with turn-based combat.

You'll venture through two regions of Runeterra – Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles – and form an unlikely party of beloved League of Legends champions like Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

The game will launch early 2021 and it will be available on Switch, PS4, Xbox and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Ruined King will also be available on PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S systems, allowing players who bought it on the older consoles to upgrade their version for free.

Here's a trailer:

Head of Riot Forge at Riot Games, Leanne Loombe, explained in a press release that "Ruined King is a great way to expand the world of Runeterra for brand new players as well as our dedicated League of Legends (LoL) fans.”

Developed by Airship Syndicate (Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis), it will be the first game published by Riot Forge.

“We couldn’t resist the chance to work with Riot Forge to expand the epic world of Runeterra,” said Joe Madureira, CEO of Airship Syndicate, and comic book artist of note. “These are some of our own favorite champions, and we can’t wait for players to see how we brought the characters, creatures, and environments of Runeterra to life.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Riot Forge) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Riot Forge) Pyke's character art Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Riot Forge) Illaoi's character art Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Riot Forge) Miss Fortune's character art

Riot Forge will have more to say about Ruined King: A League of Legends Story in December. We'll keep you updated on it.