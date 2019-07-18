Gears 5 is the 'largest Gears to date', according to The Coalition

We've been waiting a long time for Gears 5 to release and, according to developer The Coalition, the wait is going to be worth it.

In an interview with Game Informer, The Coalition's multiplayer design director Ryan Cleven revealed the next installation in the Gears of War franchise is going to be the biggest we've seen yet, primarily due to its wide and diverse range of modes.

"Gears 5 is the largest Gears of War to date," Cleven said. "It's the largest campaign ever made, the largest PvE ever made, the largest versus ever made."

This isn't particularly surprising considering the vast number of single and multiplayer modes Gears 5 is bringing with it: Campaign, Escape, Horde, Arcade, Tour of Duty, Bootcamp, Escalation, King of the Hill, Arms Race, Dodgeball, Execution, Guardian, Team Deathmatch and Warzone. And, those are just some of the ones we know about at launch.

In addition, Gears 5 will feature new map-building and sharing tools which will keep players busy for hours on end.

Can't wait?

(Image credit: The Coalition/Microsoft)

Can't wait to get your hands on Gears 5's multiplayer modes? Well, you're in luck. The Coalition has confirmed that it will be hosting technical test sessions for some of Gears 5’s Versus multiplayer modes in July.

These tests will take place across two sessions so if you can’t make one, be sure to block out your calendar for the other. The first session will run from July 19 until July 22, while the second will run from July 26 until July 29.

Gears 5 will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 10, 2019.