England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch 3rd cricket ODI from anywhere today

Live England cricket is shape-shifting this week, with today's 3rd and final ODI against Ireland giving way to a Test series against Pakistan at Old Trafford tomorrow. First though, we've got the last match of this highly entertaining white ball clash between the neighbouring islands to enjoy - with Tuesday's action once again coming from Southampton and the Ageas Bowl. Follow our guide to get an England vs Ireland live stream - watch cricket online no matter where you are in the world right now.

England vs Ireland live stream: 3rd ODI Today's 3rd England vs Ireland ODI cricket match takes place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. TV coverage begins at 1.30pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, ahead of a 2pm start. Anyone without Sky can watch all the action with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass in both England and Ireland.

Hosts England hold an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series heading in the final ODI, but the 50-over format means that any result is possible today - and there's still plenty at stake for both sides. The England vs Ireland ODI series represents the first matches played as part of the new Cricket World Cup Super League - a qualifying competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. You get 10 points for a win, nothing for a loss and...well, that's as far as we've made it to date.

For up-and-coming cricketing nations like Ireland, that means every match is an opportunity to prove they belong on the world stage - and unearth the new talent they'll need to cement a place there. This ODI series is a case in point, as it's seen the international debut of 21-year-old Curtis Campher. The South African-born all-rounder knocked scores of 59 and 68 in the 1st and 2nd ODIs, respectively - and if the half-centuries keeping coming at this level, the men in green will want to keep his passport under lock and key.

From England's perspective, it's been a fairly straightforward return to competitive ODI cricket action. The current World Cup holders have been challenged by Ireland at times but mostly seemed comfortable, with (Dublin-born...) captain Eoin Morgan using the opportunity to start assessing the depth of his squad in the absence of stars like Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer and Joe Root.

One player who's certainly seized the day is veteran wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow, a World Cup winner last year who may also have just have revived his wider England cricket career by swatting an exceptional 82 from just 41 in the second ODI. If that's what fine-tuning a winning formula looks like, England fans will be happy enough as - in all honesty - the afterglow of that day in July 2019 hasn't really worn off yet.

Can England make it a clean sweep in Southampton or will Ireland fight back at the last to take their first steps towards World Cup qualification? There's only one way to find out. Follow our guide to get an England vs Ireland live stream and watch cricket online today as the 3rd ODI takes place this August.

How to watch England vs Ireland ODI cricket from outside your country

Cricket fans in the UK, Australia and the US can read on for details of how to watch the 3rd England vs Ireland ODI today. However, if you're away from home country and looking to catch the action, you'll likely to find you won't be able to use your normal streaming services thanks to geo-blocking.

Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via some dodgy feed your mate told you about.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.View Deal

How to watch England vs Ireland: live stream cricket and today's 3rd ODI in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK and Ireland, including this ODI series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs just £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month - the Monthly Pass being the ONLY way to go for cricket fans, especially with two more ODIs and August's England vs Pakistan Test series taking place over the next 30-days. In addition, you'll get today's Championship playoff final, live PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball, and so much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket at 1.30pm BST each day ahead of a 2pm start.

England vs Ireland live stream: watch the 3rd ODI in Australia today

For those Down Under, Fox Sports is generally the place to watch cricket. Bizarrely, as it's a pay TV channel, this is actually great news for cord-cutters, as it means that streaming service Kayo Sports will be offering England vs Ireland ODI coverage without the need to take out a contract. Kayo is also significantly cheaper, with a Kayo Sports Basic Package costing $25 per month and allowing users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but this means you can get it for peanuts by splitting a subscription with friends or family - and if you haven't used it before, there's even a FREE TRIAL to take advantage of. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above. Coverage of today's 3rd and final England vs Ireland ODI cricket match starts at 10.30pm AEST ahead of an 11pm start.

England vs Ireland live stream: watch the 2020 ODI cricket online in the US

For cricket fans in America, Willow TV is the official US broadcaster of the sport and is showing all three England vs Ireland ODIs this summer. The service costs $9.99 a month and is also available on streaming platforms such as Sling and Fubo . To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as outlined above will ensure you don't miss any of the action. The first ball will be bowled at 9am ET/6am PT, but with action taking placing all day, there's no need to let the early start put you off as you can tune in to watch at your convenience.

How to watch an England cricket live stream in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in New Zealand - though as there's no local interest, it doesn't seem that the country's version of Sky Sports is airing today's England vs Ireland ODI, opting instead to fill its schedule with NBA basketball, PGA Tour golf and - perhaps most insultingly for white ball cricket - replays of famous Test matches. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier. While the postponed of the T20 World Cup this autumn means the Black Caps have no scheduled matches on the horizon, a number of players are expected to participate in the IPL.