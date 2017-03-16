Crazy-looking PS4 shooter Drawn to Death will be free for PS Plus members in April

Looking like a violent, sketch-filled high school notebook come to life, the PS4 exclusive game Drawn to Death will be free for PS Plus members when it launches next month on April 4 (April 5 in Australia).

The announcement was made on the official PlayStation Blog by David Jaffe, game director at The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency, who is best known as the creator of Sony's equally violent God of War series.

"I wanted to find a way to invite all of you PS Plus members into this experience and give you a look at what really excites me about games these days," said Jaffe before excitedly announcing the game's release date and PS Plus status.

"We just couldn’t wait any longer to share the good news, so here – finally – loud and proud and excited as-all-get-out, allow me to announce that on 4th April Drawn To Death launches and PS Plus members get it for free!"

Jaffe describes the game as a "3rd person hybrid shooter/brawler" as well as a "highly competitive, fast paced, online action game."

Head over to the blog to read all about the game's new features, but first, check out the game's gnarly gameplay trailer below.