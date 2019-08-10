Activision is considering more remasters of classic games

Over the past few years, Activision has has enjoyed great success delving into its back catalogue to remaster two of its classic titles: Crash Bandicoot and Spyro. In some good news for fans of nostalgia, there could be some more remasters in the pipeline.

In a recent financial Q&A call, Activision’s president, Rob Kostich, was asked about what the studio has planned in terms of future remasters and his response was positive.

Acknowledging the “overwhelming success” of both remastered franchises in terms of sales and fan reception, Kostich advised to “Stay tuned for future announcements on remasters of other franchises.”

A fresh take

What these franchises could be he didn’t say but Activision isn’t really short on classics worth reviving.

To keep things from feeling stale, Kostich also added that even within these old IPs, “there are also a lot of opportunities now to innovate and think about totally new content.”

So in addition to seeing our favourite classics come back to life on the latest consoles, we could also see some old dogs learn new tricks. Brand new Spyro and Crash adventures would likely be more than welcome to fans who came to the remakes as existing fans or those who were initially unfamiliar but were won over by them.

What Activision’s full plans with regards to its classic IPs are remains unclear but it’s good to know there’s news to look forward to at the very least.

Via GamesRadar.