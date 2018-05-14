A more accessible Xbox controller could show up at E3 2018

We might have gotten our first major hardware leak of E3 2018 ... if this picture of an Xbox Accessibility Controller turns out to be legitimate.

The controller was spotted in promotional materials by a Twitter user going by the name @h0x0d and picked up by Windows Central .

It’s speculated that the controller will provide gamers with accessibility options to play games on Xbox and, potentially, Windows 10 by offering two large programmable pads. On the side of the controller we can see a 3.5mm jack and a USB port, plus an LED on the front that could change depending on which set of controls are currently mapped to the pad.

When asked about the controller, a Microsoft spokesperson had told TechRadar that “We are always exploring ways to deliver the best gaming experience for our fans, but have nothing more to share at this time.”

We’re hoping that not only is this a legitimate product, but that it will offer a versatile solution to those who need it - and considering Microsoft’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility causes, our faith doesn’t seem misplaced.

Gaming for all

In the last few years, there has been a dramatic shift in gaming of being more representative, more accepting and more generous to gamers of all different types.

Charities like AbleGamers and SpecialEffect are working to provide gamers with disabilities the equipment they need to play their favorite games and enhance their quality of life, while TakeThis is working to give support to gamers struggling with mental health issues.

These are important causes, and ones we feel are doing good work in our global community.

That said, while Microsoft’s controller might seem niche to a certain audience of gamers, it could provide a sorely needed solution for those struggling to get the hardware they need.

If you’ve got controller-envy, though, you can look forward to the next generation of the Xbox Elite Controller which is also expected to debut at this year’s Microsoft keynote.