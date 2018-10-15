Xbox One tips and tricks: 40 ways to get the most out of your Xbox One X or Xbox One S

Your new Xbox One X – or Xbox One S – sits in front of you. Sure, you can figure out how to turn the thing on, even how to get your discs or downloaded games going (we hope). But when it comes to really getting under the hood with everything your new games machine can do, there are all sorts of features and functions you might not be aware of.

As a console generation, the Xbox One already has a lot to offer: with expanded backwards compatibility, ever cheaper Xbox Live offers, and the hardware upgrades to the Xbox One S and 4K powerhouse Xbox One X.

So things have certainly changed a lot since the early days of the Kinect-ready set-top box. With that in mind, we've put together the only exhaustive list you need to get the most of your Xbox console.

From convenient short-cuts to little-known freebies, here are 40 must-know tips and tricks to squeezing every last bit of value out of your Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X – whichever model you've gone for.

Want to see the Xbox One X in action? See the video below!