Avast One's all-in-one antivirus deal will keep all your devices protected for less

With the amount of people affected by cyber crime rising every year, the need for better online security across your devices has never been more important. And while antivirus software might not be the most exciting thing to spend your money on, Avast One has a special offer on its security suite that'll make it an easier brunt to bear.

Avast One's all-in-one package offers comprehensive security, bringing all your devices under one subscription - or even your entire family's. With its 'Individual' package covering five devices, the 'Family' plan encompasses up to 30, able to equip them with a VPN, antivirus, firewall, password leak alerts, and much more.

Avast One is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices with the aforementioned options of subscribing to either an Individual or Family plan.

There's also the added reassurance of its 30-day money back guarantee, giving you a month to try out the service and get all your money back if it's not for you.

Avast One special antivirus deals

How good is Avast One?

In our review, we awarded Avast One's security suite 4 out of 5 stars, commending it for its selection of powerful tools and all-round protection for your devices while online, giving paying customers additional features for a more boosted protective bubble.

From the offset Avast One has seen a real overhaul from what it was, starting with its "light and airy" interface, "friendly graphics and speedy access to all of One's core features." With everything at your fingertips, its ease-of-use is backed up by its plethora of features, including in-depth scans for every need, and smart tools that detect new files and trigger scans on start-up.

Its speeds across launching and carrying out such tasks were comfortably middling - neither the fastest nor the slowest. It's also upped its game in detecting and blocking malicious sites. "The AV-Comparatives 2021 Anti-Phishing test found it blocked an excellent 96% of test URLs, putting it equal first with Trend Micro, and ahead of Fortinet (95%), Kaspersky (94%), ESET (91%) and Bitdefender (87%.)"

While we did deem its free 'Essential' plan more than enough for a lot of users, we dub Avast One one of the leaders in anti-virus, concluding in our verdict: "While there are competitors who can beat Avast One in individual areas, what Avast One really succeeds in doing is bundling a strong set of individual tools into a single suite where everything can work well together."

Avast One features: what you get with this deal

Device:

Antivirus, ransomware protection and malware prevention

Advanced firewall

Sensitive Data Shield to ensure your private documents aren't compromised

Behavior Shield to monitor suspicious behavior in real time

Wi-Fi vulnerability alerts

Web Hijack Guard for safer internet banking and shopping

Privacy:

VPN for streaming and security with servers in 55 locations across 34 countries and secure kill switch

Connection and Network advisors

Advertiser tracking prevention and digital fingerprint masking

Data breach checking

Privacy Advisor

Password protection and data breach monitoring

Webcam protection

Smooth performance: