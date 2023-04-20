The best Oman VPN in 2023

Whether you live in Oman or are planning to visit anytime soon, we strongly recommend getting yourself one of the best VPN services on the market. Like many of its neighboring countries, the Sultanate of Oman is a dangerous place to be online. Let's see why.

Similarly to other governments across the Arabian Peninsula, authorities actively censor online content deemed illegal or offensive to both the regime and local religious beliefs. Many VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) apps like Skype, WhatsApp and Viber are blocked, too. This means that an Oman VPN is necessary to be able to keep up with family and friends during your stay.

A Virtual Private Network is security software that spoofs your real IP location to make you appear on the other side of the world in no time. At the same time, it encrypts all the data leaving your device to boost your online anonymity. That's also essential as authorities might monitor connections on the lookout of illegal content.

Tourists can even benefit from a VPN for Oman to watch all their favorite TV series and sport matches as they would be at home. All you need to do is connect to a server based in your home country to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming platforms.

We test and review hundreds of VPNs to recommend the services delivering the best results. Whichever reason brings you to this page, below is our list of the five best Oman VPNs on the market right now.

1. ExpressVPN - the #1 best Oman VPN

A solid security suite, top speeds and impressive unblocking: no wonder ExpressVPN keeps topping our lists of VPNs - for Oman and pretty much everywhere else.

2. Surfshark - the best Oman budget VPN

Surfshark is an excellent, friendly-to-use VPN in its own right with plenty of speedy servers across the globe. However, its biggest draw is its fantastic pricing. Sign up for an 2-year plan and you'll be spending less than $2.50 USD per month - very few of the other main players can match that.

3. PIA - great VPN for both experts and newbies

A VPN that keeps improving, Private Internet Access (PIA) boasts a huge network of international servers together with a lengthy list of privacy features to satisfy even the most advanced users. What's more, its recent pricing cut makes PIA even cheaper than Surfshark when subscribing to its 2-year plan.

What makes a good VPN for Oman?

As mentioned, the internet in Oman is heavily monitored with authorities actively blocking content branded as illegal, harmful or immoral against both Islamic laws and the regime. Social media platforms are also restricted, with some of the most popular VoIP apps allegedly banned to favor local counterparts.

Under this light, you need to opt for an Oman VPN with a strong track record of getting around blocks and other geo-restrictions. Reliable VPN obfuscation technology is really helpful here, too, as it boosts unblocking results by making VPN traffic look like a normal connection for eluding any possible block.

As Freedom House (opens in new tab) reported, Omani dissidents increasingly face fines and prison sentences for what they post online. Even if you're not planning to criticize the Sultan during your stay, using a VPN with top-notch security features and a watertight no-logs policy is needed to boost your online anonymity. It's not totally uncommon for tourists to break the rules without even realizing it.

Fast speeds and good network coverage are also important factors. Once online, you'll want to actually be able to enjoy a reliable connection to easily stream your favorite shows or have Skype chats without talking to a mess of jumpy pixels.

24/7 live chat support is also invaluable as it'll mean you can rest easy knowing even if you run into problems, there is a professional that's probably dealt with them before ready to help.

The best Oman VPN right now:

(opens in new tab)

Best Oman VPN 2023

(opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN has been topping our charts of the best VPNs on the market for a long time, meaning that you'll be in good hands with the provider when in Oman. We especially praise privacy features like its regularly audited strict no-logs policy, ultra secure AES-256 encryption, its very own WireGuard-inspired protocol Lightway, a reliable kill switch plus IPv6 leak protection.

Besides boosted online anonymity, ExressVPN is also great at granting access to otherwise geo-restriction content. Whether you want to use Skype, navigate censored sites or stream the likes of BBC iPlayer and US Netflix, you can do so while traveling Oman when Express is on. It comes with powerful user-friendly apps for all the major platforms and an excellent 24/7 live chat support, too.

It is worth mentioning that the provider (as all the others in this list) doesn't offer servers physically located within the country's borders. However, we are quite confident that its network of over 3,000 of those across 90+ countries will be more than enough. It even offers obfuscated servers so that Omani ISPs will struggle to detect that you're using a VPN service.

In addition to not being suited to privately browse locally, it's also worth keeping in mind that Express' top speeds dropped a little last time we checked (from 630 to 560Mbps with Lightway). However, this will be more than enough, as most domestic connections globally top out at around 100Mbps.

You don't need to take our word for it, though, as you can try it out yourself risk-free for 30 days while benefiting from TechRadar's special offer...

Get the best overall VPN with 3 months FREE

As you can probably tell, we really rate ExpressVPN when it comes to staying safer in distant climes. And the good news is that TechRadar readers can get a little perk, too. ExpressVPN has agreed to give readers three months extra free when you sign up—fantastic value for a brilliant Oman VPN.

(opens in new tab)

The #1 best cheap VPN on the market right now, Surfshark actually boasts impressively easy-to-use apps and swift performance. Thanks to security features like its DNS leak protection, AES-256 encryption with double-hop and innovative Nexus technology, the provider is also among the most secure VPNs you can opt for. It even aced its first no-logs audit recently.

In terms of unblocking, the provider won't let you down either. From Netflix and Hulu to iPlayer and Peacock, Surfshark managed to unblock all the streaming platforms we tried during our last round of testing. It did so at great speeds, too. It's now the fastest VPN you can get when connected to the WireGuard protocol.

Like Express, also Surfshark doesn't have an Oman-based network. However, among its 3,200+ international servers, some are physically located in its closest neighbors (Saudi Arabia and the UAE). We advise switching on its obfuscation option - here called Camouflage mode - while its No Borders feature will automatically connect you to the server performing the best under restrictions.

Unfortunately, we found some issues with Surfshark's kill switch on Windows. Despite these being observed only in extreme situations, any possible leak can be reason for concern when you are in Oman. Nothing to worry about if you use it on mobile or as a reliable Mac VPN, though.

(opens in new tab)

Private Internet Access (PIA) is an old favorite, and it's still improving its service. Even better, its pricing recently dropped so that it's now almost on a par with Surfshark when it comes to cheap, powerful VPNs.. However, it's with its many highly customizable features that PIA really shines. We especially love its MACE system (a built-in ad, tracker, and malware blocker), excellent kill switch and browser extensions with extra privacy perks.

Its price might have got lower, but PIA's network coverage did just the opposite. The provider offers over 10,000 servers dotted across 84 countries worldwide. And, despite not offering Omani servers, it's the only provider in this list with a location physically based in nearby Qatar. For an additional fee, you can even claim your own dedicated IP (opens in new tab) to gain extra VPN usability.

PIA's recently added SmartDNS feature will help you to smoothly bypass online censorship and other geo-restrictions, too. We saw, in fact, an improvement in its streaming VPN capabilities during our last testing. While it successfully unlocked US Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Disney+, it failed to do so with 10Play and some other Netflix catalogs.

Despite not being the fastest VPN around just yet, its speeds were better this time around. We are also happy to see the provider's commitment in transparency with an independently audited no-logging policy under its belts, and one on its security infrastructure coming soon. Recently upgrading from 10 to unlimited connections, PIA is definitely a service to consider for both experts and newbies.

(opens in new tab)

The Swiss-based Proton VPN is the only Oman VPN in this list offering an unlimited-bandwidth free VPN, counting now over 100 free servers. On the security front, it boasts terrific kill switches, powerful encryption, DNS leak protection, open-sourced apps, and built-in Tor support for accessing Onion sites. We couldn't even find any trackers on its website nor Android VPN apps last time we checked.

However, it does have a slightly less impressive server network than its competitors - 1,900+ across 67 countries worldwide - also Proton doesn't offer servers physically based in Oman. It covers neighbors Israel and the UAE, though. Paid subscribers can also use the Secure Core servers available for extra security, as the traffic will be routed twice through extra secure servers based in Sweden, Switzerland or Iceland.

Proton has a good track record when it comes to bypassing geo-restrictions applied on online platforms, websites or streaming platforms. Unfortunately, we saw its top speeds dropping a little last time we checked (from 670 to 510Mpbs with WireGuard). However, these results will still be able to deliver decent and reliable connections overall.

Unlike previous providers, Proton doesn't have a 24/7 live chat just yet - this might be an issue to those new to the world of VPNs. You can always start with trying it out with its powerful free plan but keep in mind that its advanced features like P2P and streaming unlocking are available for paid subscribers only.

(opens in new tab)

Last (this time) but not certainly least, NordVPN is known to deliver a privacy-focused experience and impressive performances. We especially love its great security features like double kill switches, DNS leak protection, and Double VPN option. Plus, its new addition Meshnet is ideal for those working while traveling in Oman who seek to secure their workload across multiple devices.

Again, NordVPN doesn't offer a local server. However, we are sure that its 5,500+ speedy servers dotted across 60 countries worldwide would be up for the task. Some of those are also physically located in some neighboring countries like the UAE and Israel. It also includes obfuscated servers that are specifically configured to bypass network firewalls in countries with the toughest restrictions.

NordVPN is also a guarantee when it comes to unblock geo-restrictions online. It performs well as both a Netflix VPN and BBC iPlayer VPN, or any other streaming platforms. Its connections were also faster and more reliable during our last round of testing, with speeds reaching 820Mbps with WireGuard and 470Mbps with OpenVPN last time we checked.

While we're not fans of the map-based interface on mobile and its browser extensions are still a bit basic, you can use its speedy 24/7 live chat support to address any issues in no time. Plus, you can always try it out yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

VPN for Oman FAQ

Are VPNs illegal in Oman? No, VPN usage is legal in Oman. Despite this, authorities might restrict the use of such software. As we mentioned, the Sultan actively censors online content deemed offensive or illegal. This means that authorities might block the access to people using a VPN if such a circumventing tool can be revealed. It is also worth reminding that, even though using a VPN isn't illegal, accessing prohibited content or engaging in illegal activities online is against the law. So, make sure to be careful online during your stay in Oman to avoid ending up in some unpleasant situations.

Can I get a Oman IP address? At the time of writing, none of the Oman VPN services in this list actually offer servers physically located in the country. This means that you won't be able to use these services to get an Omani IP address and safely browse the web locally. Despite this, a Omani IP can be used only to safely browse local websites. In case you're looking to access censored sites and/or unblock foreign catalogs on streaming platforms, you have to connect to a server outside the country. Our top pick for that is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Why should you download an Oman VPN? As already mentioned, there are several reasons why you should use a VPN when you're in Oman. With the ability to bypass internet censorship and access content, you can also use the usual messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and so on to work around the government's strict control of the VoIP market. Of course, another popular perk of a VPN is that you can stream live sporting events, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more when outside the country. Great for travelers and expats especially, this allows you to access broadcasts from your home country by virtually relocating thanks to a streaming VPN.