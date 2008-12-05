Samsung CLP-315 review

A small and simple printer, but be aware that it's not the cheapest out there to run

Samsung markets its new CLP-315 as 'the world's smallest laser printer' and there's no way you can argue with that.

Little bigger than most mono laser printers, this small black machine takes up very little room. It may only have a 150-sheet paper tray, but it's quiet in use and pages feed out on the top of the machine.

This is a pretty basic printer. It only includes one USB connection and features a four-pass colour print mechanism, which means that colour pages take roughly four times as long to print as black ones. Samsung quotes 17ppm for black and 4ppm for colour, and we got reasonably close to these figures under test. Even so, this is a slow laser for printing colour.

The quality of the prints is only average. Black text is fine but text over colour looks fuzzy and colours tend to be overemphasised. Photos showed some banding, too.

Print costs of 2.5p for black print and 11.1p for colour are on the expensive side, so be careful: the machine's low purchase price doesn't tell the whole story.