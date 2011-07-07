Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB 3.0 External SSD review

A speedy and compact SSD that's compatible with USB 3.0 – just don't lose it

The Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB 3.0 External SSD has a relatively small storage space of 32GB. This is not an external hard drive for storing thousands of digital photos, movies and music.

For backing up important office documents, the 32GB should be plenty of space. If it's not, you can also get 64GB and 128GB versions, with slight increases in speed the larger the capacity.

The physical size of the Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB 3.0 External SSD makes it much easier to carry around and plug into different computers than a standard external hard drive. The convenience of an external hard drive this size cannot be overstated.

Of course, with small sizes comes great responsibility – a drive this size could easily get lost. However, it won't look out of place plugged into a media centre PC in your front room, or attached to a router as a NAS device.

As far as speeds go, the Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB 3.0 External SSD took a very good 18 seconds to transfer our 1GB test file, and scored an average write speed of 60.11MB/s and a read speed of 129.06MB/s in our benchmarks when plugged into the super speed USB 3.0 socket.

This is a performance that puts most USB flash drives to shame.