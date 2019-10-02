Frankly, we're pretty nonplussed by the new Surface Pro 7. For all intents and purposes, this is a spec update to the existing Surface Pro 6, but with performance enhanced in some ways and practically hamstrung in others.

The brand new Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is, surprisingly, no longer the company's flagship Surface product. That prestigious title now belongs to the newfangled, ARM-based Surface Pro X.

Instead, what we have now is supposed to be Microsoft's more affordable alternative to that, and it's purely another improvement in power over the previous generation ... and not much else. While a 10 nanometer (nm) Intel processor (CPU) at long last is nothing to sneeze at, you won't find much more in terms of improvements here.

Price and availability

The new Surface Pro 7 launches on October 22, with pre-orders opening today at the time of writing. Starting at $749 (about £600, AU$1,120) like before, without the Type Cover and Surface Pen included, this price is par for the course.

That starting price gets you 4GB of memory (RAM) and a 128GB solid-state drive, with both upgradeable to as much as 16GB and 1TB capacity, respectively.

This pricing, again, is unchanged from previous releases, but it's still not a great deal when you're spending upwards of 1,000 bucks or quid to get the full experience with the accessories that are still sold separately.

Design and feel

Aside from the new inclusion of a USB-C port, it appears that absolutely nothing has changed about the Surface Pro design from last year's Pro 6. The device still measures 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (292 x 201 x 8.5mm) and weighs 1.7 pounds (770g), and it still comes in the same matte black and silver aluminum finishes.

The tablet's display still comes in at 12.3 inches on the diagonal with a 2,736 x 1,824 resolution (267 pixels per inch) and 3:2 aspect ratio. It's just as sharp and color-bright as the previous generation, which was already quite attractive.

It appears as if Microsoft has hit the peak of Surface Pro design short of the hot, new Surface Pro X ... or it's just no longer interested in iterating on that form factor. Fresh, 10-nanometer Intel silicon be damned.

While USB-C is finally here on the Surface Pro 7, it's only USB 3.1 and not Thunderbolt 3. So, you get the versatility of this new port standard without the raw throughput of Intel's iteration on it that Apple has widely adopted.

Microsoft has improved the device's studio microphones for stronger accuracy when using Cortana with your voice, but that's such a minor improvement it's barely worth mentioning.

We have noticed, however, that the Type Cover keyboard now offers deeper-feeling travel with a bouncier feel as well. It's an improvement for sure, but takes a bit of adjustment – a few minutes at most.

Performance

Now, Microsoft didn't let us run a full suite of benchmarks on the Surface Pro 7, but that doesn't mean we can't take a look at what's inside to get an idea of how it will perform.

The Surface Pro 7 is packed with Intel Ice Lake processors, spearheaded by the 10nm Intel Core i7-1065G7, and packed with up to 16GB of RAM. That's quite a lot of horsepower for a tablet. This is the kind of device that you can both easily carry around with you and get some serious work done with.

But, one thing that's notable here is the inclusion of an Intel Gen 11 Intel Iris graphics processor (GPU). This won't be available in the entry model – as the Intel Core i3 chip in the cheapest version is limited to Intel UHD graphics – but it should pack some serious improvements. This GPU won't run something like Metro Exodus at max settings, but you should have no problem playing some indie games on the road.

Another improvement that Ice Lake brings to the Surface Pro 7 is native support for WiFi 6 at the silicon level. We haven't seen many WiFi 6 routers yet, but they're coming, and the inclusion of the tech here means you don't have to worry about your networking being out of date.

The biggest problem here, however, is that the USB-C port is just USB 3.1, which means no Thunderbolt 3. Sure, you can get a lot of the functionality out of Microsoft's Surface Connect port, but we would have liked to see Microsoft include Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, as there are more peripherals and accessories that use its advanced speeds and feeds.

One major proposed change that worries us is a marked decrease in quoted battery life year-on-year. The Surface Pro 6 is rated at 13 hours and 30 minutes with a 14nm Intel CPU, whereas the 10nm Surface Pro 7 promises just 10 hours and 30 minutes on a charge. While the new model charges a helluva lot faster – up to 80% in just an hour – it lasts for so much less time. Why?

Early verdict

To be frank, we're pretty nonplussed by the new Surface Pro 7. For all intents and purposes, this is a spec update to the existing Surface Pro 6.

Now, we will certainly see a massive improvement in performance, but battery life seems to take a massive hit with little to no explanation. It charges much faster, but how much good is that when the device has 30% lower lasting power?

The Surface Pro 7 is a confusing upgrade to the existing model, with almost zero tangible design changes short of a new port, while performance takes a weird turn that's arguably for the worst. We'll save our full judgments for a full review, but consider us suspicious.