Zotac’s new GPU boxes can fit up to a GTX 1080 Ti to supercharge your laptop

If you’re in the market for an external GPU enclosure to power up your laptop for gaming, you might be interested in Zotac’s pair of new offerings, which come in both normal and ‘mini’ sizes.

The Zotac Amp Box (pictured above and below) Measures 271 x 257 x 146mm and has a 450W power supply nestling inside, with the ability to fit up to a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. More specifically, the box can take any graphics card 228mm long and rated up to 250W of power usage.

As for the smaller Zotac Amp Box Mini (pictured below), it measures 230 x 183 x 99mm, runs with a 180W power supply, capable of accommodating up to a GeForce GTX 1060. As long as the graphics card is up to 200mm in length, and has a maximum of 150W in power consumption, it should work with the Amp Box Mini.

Note that the GPU itself isn’t supplied – Zotac is just selling the case. Both boxes use a Thunderbolt 3 port to hook up to your PC, offering the chunky bandwidth required to pipe all that power to your notebook.

Supercharged storage

There is another option aside from installing a graphics card, and you can fit these boxes with an NVMe PCIe x4 SSD instead if you’d prefer some lightning-fast external storage.

Other perks include Spectra customizable lighting which allows you to adjust color and brightness on the on-board LEDs. You also get a hub of four USB 3.0 ports to expand the connectivity of your notebook further (with one of these being a ‘quick charge’ port capable of charging a compatible smartphone, although you don’t get this on the Mini box).

Zotac’s boxes of tricks don’t yet have a confirmed price or exact availability date, but the company tweeted that these products are ‘globally available’, you’d imagine we won’t have long to wait in order to find out.

These new GPU boxes join a number of existing solutions from the likes of Alienware, Asus, Gigabyte and Razer, and hopefully Zotac’s offerings won’t be as pricey as the latter.

