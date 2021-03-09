Xbox will be home to new and exclusive Bethesda games

Xbox consoles, PC and Xbox Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, according to Microsoft. It’ll also be the only places gamers can enjoy new and exclusive titles from Bethesda in the future.

Though Microsoft announced it was acquiring ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, last year, the acquisition has finally been completed. It’s led to a long, often drawn out debate over one key question that gamers are dying to know: will Bethesda games be exclusive to Xbox Series X, S and PC?

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, head of Xbox Phil Spencer didn’t completely rule out that Bethesda’s games won’t release on Sony’s PS5 in the future, but he did stress that “gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.”

Spencer also makes it clear that Microsoft will continue to let Bethesda make the games it always has, which can often be a worry among fans whenever a large takeover such as this occurs.

"As we shared previously, it’s vitally important that Bethesda continues making games the way it always has. We look forward to empowering Bethesda’s creative teams to reach even more players around the world, helping make future Bethesda titles the biggest and most popular games in their history,” Spencer said. “Xbox and Bethesda have long shared a common vision for the future of gaming. Both as fans and as creators, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass.”

Spencer also revealed that more Bethesda games are on the way to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service, joining the likes of Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online and Rage 2. It’s a likely proposition that all future Bethesda releases will hit Xbox Game Pass on day one, just like Microsoft’s own Xbox Game Studios titles do.

Still waiting for the Fallout

While the PS5 is still set to receive Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, it’s still unclear whether the likes of Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6 will come to PS5. This announcement, while still not a definitive answer, appears to suggest that Microsoft is ready to use its acquisition to entice more people over to Xbox, and specifically Xbox Game Pass, by making more titles exclusive.

We’ll have to wait and see, then, but Microsoft is tipped to host a presentation discussing the acquisition of Bethesda as well as its future plans very soon.