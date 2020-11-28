We've found the best iPhone 12 deal on EE – 100GB for just £44/pm this Black Friday weekend

What were Black Friday phone deals just 12 hours ago are now metamorphosing gloriously into Cyber Monday deals, and this iPhone 12 deal from EE has really caught our eye.

As arguably the most desirable device of 2020 and the fastest, most popular UK network, both the iPhone 12 and EE usually come at a premium – but this deal is offering remarkable value and plenty of data, too.

Available from Affordable Mobiles, right now you can grab 100GB of data on EE for just £44 a month. And although you'd usually have to front £49.99 to get this plan, by using the exclusive code TR30 you can knock that down to a measly £19.99.

Also, thanks to EE, not only do you get access to the UK's fastest 4G speeds (and 5G where it's available), but you also get three months of BT Sport, six months of Apple Music and BritBox, free EU roaming and tons more – there's a reason it's so popular. If you want to get in on the action and find out more, just keep scrolling.

This Black Friday iPhone 12 deal on EE in full:

BEST IPHONE 12 DEAL ON EE iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49.99 £19.99 upfront with code TR30 | £44/pm

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

Why should I get an iPhone 12?

Compared to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, there is a far bigger leap in terms of differences and upgrades from the 11 to the shiny new iPhone 12. Some of these are, aesthetically, far more obvious than what sits under the hood. In short, though, the iPhone 12 is certainly deserving of the excitement that surrounded it in the lead up to its unveiling.

In a design that we haven't seen since Apple's first iteration of the iPhone SE, the iPhone 12 ditches the curves and returns to squared-off edges. This allows the Super Retina XDR display to sit more flush beneath the protective Ceramic Shield. Of course, as an OLED panel, this is something to truly marvel at, especially as this is the first time Apple has offered its most premium display across all devices, with the XR and 11's far less vivid LCD panel well and truly ditched.

Under the hood there is plenty to be excited about, too. Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, Apple continues to hurtle ahead in terms of providing a fast, powerful processor. Of course, this is also Apple's first line-up of 5G-equipped handsets, meaning you'll be benefit from faster download speeds and more reliable bandwidth, too.

The camera performance has been increased in both low light photography and HDR 4K video, with the same dual set-up seen on the iPhone 11.

Apple has also come up with a new concept - Magsafe, snapping your phone into place on a wireless charger and allowing for magnetic attachments for your phone.