Trending
 

Intel announces quad core in the UK

By () Processors  

(and Evesham announces its first PC that will use it)

null
Evesham has unveiled the UK's first quad core system

Intel has formally introduced its quad-core chips in the UK. The Xeon 5300 and Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 are high-end chips designed for use in performance systems.

The Extreme processor has a total 8MB of cache and is clocked at 12066Mhz.

Evesham has unveiled the UK's first quad core system, which has a free upgrade to Windows Vista. The system is based around Intel's Core 2 Extreme Processor QX6700 and is fully DirectX 10 compliant - the graphics come courtesy of an Nvidia GeForce 8800GTX.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of what was claimed to be the world's first quad-core PC. Japanese manufacturer Tsukumo today launched its own quad-core PC featuring the same Extreme processor.

Evesham Solar 8800 GTX specification:

  • £2,699 incl VAT
  • Intel Core 2 Extreme Processor QX6700
  • Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005
  • 768MB Nvidia GeForce 8800GTX graphics
  • 2GB Corsair DDR 2 800 EPP Memory
  • 500GB Serial ATA 7200rpm hard drive with 16MB buffer
  • Sound Blaster X-Fi Fatal1ty FPS audio
  • Creative Gigaworks ProGamer G500 5.1 speakers
  • Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 5000 Laser Keyboard and Mouse
  • Gold 3 year parts & labour warranty
See more Processors news