This epic Virgin broadband package plus free 4K TV is the Black Friday bargain you may have missed

How did your Black Friday go? Bought the new iPad, wireless headphones and trainers you've been coveting? Or are you keeping your powder dry to see if Cyber Monday deals will yield even better savings?

One deal you may have missed over the weekend is an interesting little broadband deal from Virgin Media.

We say 'little'... this offer is actually pretty massive, going large with your internet package, and throwing in a 43-inch 4K TV from LG absolutely FREE!

Sign up for a Virgin Media bundle - comprising mega fast broadband, 195+ premium TV channels, and Talk Weekends phone plan - by midnight on Monday, and you'll also receive that 4K TV worth over £350.

With a choice of four plans, which start from £59 per month, we have the details of what you get below. And if the TV on offer doesn't appeal or you've already bought one of the best Black Friday or Cyber Monday TV deals around, then you can choose to take advantage of £250 bill credit instead.

Virgin Media Black Friday broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 362Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 200+ channels | £35 activation Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 362Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 200+ channels | £35 activation | £59 a month

Kicking things off is Virgin's Bigger Bundle plan, and is a great fit for film fans. In addition to some of the UK's fastest internet speeds, the Virgin TV 360 box (to pause, rewind and record) and almost 200 premium TV stations, you get all 12 Sky Cinema channels, too. And did we mention that free 4K TV...?

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports + Movies | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £79 a month

Take the Sports plan above, throw in those Sky Cinema channels and you get... wait for it... the 'Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports + Movies' package! We don't think this requires any further explanation.

Virgin Ultimate Volt Bundle | 18 months | 1Gb average speed | Anytime calls | 230+ channels | £35 activation | £89 a month

Virgin's best broadband and TV deal also features this free gift. Go for the Ultimate Volt bundle and on top of the free TV, you'll get some extraordinary speeds averaging more than 1Gb - among the fastest widely available options in the UK. You'll also get anytime calls, an unlimited data SIM only plan, over 230 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sports in 4K Ultra HD, Cartoon Network, TLC, Comedy Central and more.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 55% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



