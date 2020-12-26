These are the iPhone 12 deals that are dominating the Boxing Day sales

You thought Black Friday would offer the best iPhone 12 deals of the year? Well it looks like we were all mistaken as the Boxing Day sales have supplied some of the best prices on all four iPhone 12 handsets yet.

Whether you're looking to keep it small with the mini, land in the middle with the 12 or pile your Christmas funds into a shiny new iPhone 12 Pro Max deal, there is something for everyone right now.

The most impressive offers fall on iPhone 12 deals and the smaller iPhone 12 Mini deals where retailers have had more scope to chop prices down. As for the iPhone 12 Pro and larger iPhone 12 Pro Max, Boxing Day has still seen prices fall, just not quite as significantly.

Below we've picked the best iPhone 12 deals that have emerged from the Boxing Day sales.

1. iPhone 12 deal: unlimited data meets low prices

The best iPhone 12 deal yet iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £95 upfront | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £37pm

This is the best iPhone 12 deal we've seen since the handset was launched, offering a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. For that cap-free contract, you're only paying £37 a month and £95 upfront. That is one of the cheapest prices available on the iPhone 12, spreading your bills across upfront and monthly bills.

2. iPhone 12 mini deal: Slash the bills

iPhone 12 mini: at Fonehouse | Three | £49.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

This is the best iPhone 12 Mini deal we've ever seen, offering the lowest prices on the market and a 100GB of data plan. All you have to pay is £34 a month and £49.99 upfront. That price undercuts any other deals on the market and is far better than anything over Black Friday, making it the obvious choice for the majority of people interested in the mini.

3. iPhone 12 Pro deal: A code to reduce the costs

iPhone 12 Pro: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £19.99 upfront (with code TR30) | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £54 per month

While this deal is by no means as cheap as the above, it is a lot cheaper than most Pro deals out there. It supplies 100GB of data while only charging £54 a month and £19.99 upfront making an overall excellent value choice. However, stock levels are low across the UK for the Pro so it is worth checking delivery dates before ordering.

4. iPhone 12 Pro Max deals: go all out on the top dog

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Affordable Mobiles | Three | £29 upfront (with code TR30) | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £59pm

If you're deciding to go for the biggest and most powerful of the four devices, you might be looking to keep your bills down. Like the handsets above, Three is the most affordable of the networks. Here you're paying £59 a month and £29 upfront (with the code TR30) for 100GB of data. While that sounds expensive, it is a great price for Apple's top-tier device. Like the Pro above, stock levels are low on the Pro Max so check delivery dates first.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £475 upfront | 6GB 54GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is by no means cheap but if you don't mind paying more upfront, this deal is great. It knocks your monthly bills down to £34 and if you trade in a new phone, you can completely remove the upfront costs or make a pretty big dent in it. For that price, you're getting 54GB of data. A pretty excellent data cap for a contract that's not much more than the phone's RRP alone.

What's the iPhone 12 range like?

iPhone 12 mini:



Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset like the rest of the iPhone 12 devices, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

It's also worth noting you can benefit from 5G with the iPhone 12 family being the first iPhones to have this capability. A long time coming for Apple, this is the icing on the cake of a premium array of stunning handsets.

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 Pro:

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.



iPhone 12 Pro Max:



The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest and most expensive of the iPhone 12 devices. Not only does this handset offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.