The UK PlayStation Store has started its January sale already

It’s not 2017 just yet, but the UK PlayStation Store is making sure it’s a happy new year by launching its January sales early, hot on the heels of its 12 Deals of Christmas.

Whether you just got a new console for Christmas, or there are some titles you regret missing out on earlier in the year, that seemingly endless period between Christmas and new year is the perfect time to play some new games. If you can get them steeply discounted, well, that’s even better.

The PlayStation Store sale has up to 60% off over 700 titles across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PSVita platforms, so there's a good chance you'll find something to fill the time between boxes of Christmas chocolates.

Winning

We’ve had a look through some of the deals and the stand out offer is on Battlefield 1 for PS4 – at £27.99 it’s currently cheaper on the PlayStation Store than anywhere else.

Other great prices include Rise of the Tomb Raider for £21.99 and Uncharted 4 for £22.99.

If you’re not sure you’ve got the time to start a brand new game, but you would like to add some DLC to games you already have, there’s over 50% off all of the Fallout 4 DLC and 40% off all of the Rocket League add-ons.

Happy new year, indeed.