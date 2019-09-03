The road to GTA 6: how a single image spawned the iconic franchise

The first Grand Theft Auto game sped onto PlayStation in 1997, and over 20 years later we're patiently waiting for official confirmation from Rockstar Games that GTA 6 is in the works.

While it doesn't look likely we'll be hearing about GTA 6 anytime soon, we now know a little more about how the iconic series came to be - thanks to an image tweeted by creator Mike Dailly (via Kotaku).

Check it out below:

The image I created that eventually spawned #GTAI drew this to create an isometric rendering engine, it then evolved that into a rotating isometric engine, then I built the "Top Down Perspective Engine" that went on to become GTA1#DMADesign #retro #grandtheftauto #retrogaming pic.twitter.com/Cxr5K8GB751 September 2019

It started with an image...

Mike Dailly is the creator of both GTA and Lemmings. While it seems the two couldn't be further apart in terms of content – apart from the unnecessary death – Dailly explained that this image was the basis for the GTA franchise.

According to Dailly, the image – from 1994 – was for an isometric rendering engine (used in Lemmings). Over time this then became the rotating isometric engine, which eventually became the top down perspective engine used in the original Grand Theft Auto game.

It's interesting to see how far the series has come, especially when you think of the map size of more recent Rockstar titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 -–and what we expect to see in GTA 6.

If you want to learn more about the early engine then you can check out an animated version Dailly created or the GTA Flickr gallery.