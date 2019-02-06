The Kindle Paperwhite gets a big discount at Amazon for Valentine's Day

Deals on Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite are rare, but just in time for Valentine's Day, Amazon is discounting its excellent ereader to $99.99/£99.99 – that's a $30/£20 discount, and the best current price we're seeing for the new and improved device.



The all-new Paperwhite features a 300ppi glare-free 6-inch display, and twice the storage of the previous generation. The tablet is also thinner and lighter than previous models, and has a battery that will last for weeks on a single charge.



Perhaps the coolest feature of the all-new Kindle, though, is its IPX8 water resistance protection, so you can enjoy reading your tablet at the beach or the pool, or in the bath, and not worry about it getting wet.

If you're a serious bookworm who'd like more storage for their collection, Amazon also has the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $129.99/£129.99.

