The Amazon Prime Day deal to beat: Echo Dot is the lowest ever

If you're looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deal, you could do a lot worse than check out this great saving on the Echo Dot - and the price has been reduced in both the UK and US.

Let's start stateside: the diminuitive Alexa speaker had dropped to just $22 from $49.99 for Prime members - if you're coming at this from the UK it's an almost identical saving, lopping a huge £27.99 off the RRP to bring it down to just £22.

And... if you want to make an even bigger saving, you can go for three of these little nuggets for just $59.99, with the discount added at the checkout.

Or you could add a smart plug for $4.99 in the US, which is a great entry to the smarthome when you can just command Alexa to turn something on or off for you.

Amazon obviously wants to see you grabbing discounts on its own devices so you start embedding yourself in its ecosystem, but the Amazon Echo (3rd edition) is a neat bit of kit in itself.

It's a smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and more all with the command of your voice. The compact speaker plays your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

The 3rd generation (this is the newest model) Echo Dot can also control your smart home devices to adjust the temperature, turn on lights, and more using your voice.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the newest Echo Dot and a perfect opportunity to build your smart home. This discount is exclusively for Prime Members and is only valid during the 48-hour event.

The best Prime Day Echo Dot deals:

(Image credit: Amazon) Echo Dot Kids Edition $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Yes, it does cost a fair bit more, but the Kids Edition Echo Dot is great for the younger ones in your life. It comes with 12-months access to loads of child-friendly apps and skills not found on the regular Echo Dot. There's also a 2-year worry-free guarantee with a free replacement if it gets broken.

Echo Dot: common questions

If you're undecided on the Echo Dot or want to learn more about the smart speaker, we've answered some common questions below to help make your buying decision.



What is the Echo Dot, and what can it do? The Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that connects to Wifi to work with Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to ask Alexa questions, play music, and control other compatible smart home devices.



Is there a monthly fee for an Echo Dot? No, there's no monthly fee with the Echo Dot, just the one-time fee for the smart speaker. You'll need an Amazon account to get started, and you'll need to download the Echo app.



What's the difference between the Echo and Echo Dot? The most significant difference between the Dot and the Echo is the size and price. The Echo is bigger than the Dot and produces a powerful sound. The Echo is also more expensive, costing $20 / £30 more than the Dot.

