The best Nintendo Switch bundle is finally back in stock, but you'll need to act fast

With the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday now over, the Nintendo Switch deals have all but trickled to a halt. However, one of the best Nintendo Switch bundles is finally back in stock at the official Nintendo UK store for £319.99.

While there's no discount available, the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition is a must-have for any fans of the series, and arguably the prettiest Switch to date thanks to its pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers, and fetching white Nintendo Switch dock.

The bundle includes a download code for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of 2020's most popular games and best Nintendo Switch games, so you can check on your island anytime, anywhere, without the need for a cartridge.

It's rare to see a special edition console come back in stock, so don't miss your chance to pre-order this fantastic collector's item before it disappears again. Stock is due to be dispatched on December 9, so you'll get it well in time for Christmas, too.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to find the best Nintendo Switch deals in your area.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition deals

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition: £319.99 at Nintendo Store

Pick up the limited edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition at the Nintendo Store, and get the elusive console before Christmas. While there's no discount, it's rare to see this bundle back in stock.



Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + 3 months NSO: £239.99 at Amazon

Even though we saw this bundle for cheaper during Black Friday, this is still a great deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite if you don't mind the handheld-only model. You get Animal Crossing as well as three months of Nintendo Switch Online, so you can visit your friends' islands.View Deal

Looking for more Nintendo Switch deals?

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279 at Currys

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for at Currys while stock lasts – this unit has proved to be popular elsewhere. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order before it's too late.

Nintendo Switch | free Stealth carry case: £279.99 at Argos

This week's Nintendo Switch bundles aren't saving you a load of cash on included games, but Argos is throwing in a free Stealth carry case when you pick up a console this week. Stock is organised by location, so stock depends on your location.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £229 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing for just £229 at Currys right now - that's a good £10 off the usual price of both together and perfect if you've been waiting to get to your deserted island. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model

Purple & Orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £63.99 at Currys

Pokémon Sword: £42 £35 at Asda

Super Mario Odyssey: £41 £35 at Asda

Just Dance 2021 | Nintendo Switch: £43.97 £29.99 at Amazon

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Nintendo Switch: £44 £36.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £49.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

Save £69 SanDisk Ultra 512 GB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter: £133.99 £82.89 at Amazon

We're keeping an eye on more Nintendo Switch deals leading up to Christmas, but predict that the console will continue to be one of the most desirable products this winter. It's good advice, then, to grab the console before stock shortages become an issue like we've seen in the US.

Looking for more Nintendo Switch deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.